A Russian ‘Cannibal Pedophile’ And His 12-Year-Old ‘Girlfriend’ Allegedly Cooked And Ate A Victim’s Brains

The girl allegedly told cops 'there was nothing else to eat.'

A Russian man described as a “pedophile cannibal” has been arrested after police say he and his 12-year-old “girlfriend” dismembered their roommate and ate his brain. WARNING: The remainder of this article contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

As The Nanton News reports, the 21-year-old victim, identified as Alexander Popovich, had been living outside of St. Petersburg with his roommate, the 22-year-old perp, whose name has not been released, and the 12-year-old girl, whose name has also not been released.

It’s not clear how or why Popovich’s brother came to suspect that the victim was in trouble, nor is it clear how he gained access to the home where his body was found. Nevertheless, the man somehow gained entry to the home, and he found his brother’s dismembered body – without head or arms – underneath a sheet. He had also been disemboweled.

“It was a mess there as if the apartment had been robbed. Then I saw something covered with a blanket and in blood. I did not know it was him, I rushed out. I was in a panic. My only thought was – please don’t let it be him.”

When police turned up, they discovered a scene that was even more grisly than what the victim’s brother had described. The victim’s head was in an oven, his brains having been allegedly eaten by the man and girl.

22-year-old “paedophile cannibal” and his 12-year-old girlfriend arrested in Russia for killing and eating 21-year-old Alexander Popovich.https://t.co/1bYhAeFDmE — The Guardian Nigeria (@GuardianNigeria) October 4, 2018

In a frying pan, according to a police spokesperson, was likely more of the victim, although as of this writing they can’t say for sure.

“The contents of the frying pan did not look like the fresh meat found at a supermarket.”

As for the girl, police say that she was a runaway who had been reported missing 10 days ago from a town 1,500 miles away from St. Petersburg. Though only 12, police say she looked closer to 15 or 16, and according to The Daily Mail, she was a “willing participant” in the murder and dismemberment of the victim. Police believe the suspect had “groomed” her; in fact, on social media, she once wrote lovingly of the man she called her “stalker.”

“I love one stalker. I won’t give him away to anyone, he is only mine. I do not need anybody else.”

She also purportedly told police, “there was nothing else to eat.”

Because she is a juvenile, the young girl can’t be held criminally responsible for this murder. She is currently in a St. Petersburg detention facility for underage criminals. The 22-year-old man faces up to 25 years in prison on murder and sex crime charges.