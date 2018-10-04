New Version Of The Nintendo Switch Set To Debut In 2019 – Possible Release Date

To get a boost in sales, Nintendo is looking to release a second version of its popular Switch console.

Gaming fans will have something new to look forward to in 2019, but it’s also going to be one that has a familiar feel to it if they love Nintendo. In order to keep sales up and remain competitive in the video game console market, Nintendo is planning on releasing a second version of their popular Switch console. Along with this new revelation, it also appears as if a release date may already be known as well.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, sales of the Nintendo Switch are still strong and have remained that way since its release in March of 2017. The video game giant is looking to keep their momentum going, though, and that is why they need to shake things up a bit.

In around 18 months, close to 20 million units of the Nintendo Switch have been sold which is close to 7 million more than the Nintendo Wii U sold in its lifetime.

The report from the Wall Street Journal states that this information comes from having spoken with “suppliers and others with direct knowledge of the plan.” With this update and new version of the Switch, Nintendo hopes to keep sales up and going for quite some time.

At this time, there is no further information known or anything that has been revealed about how the so-called Nintendo Switch 2 will be upgraded. Of course, that means nothing is confirmed but there are some reports flying around about what fans could see come their way.

Trusted Reviews is reporting that the Nintendo Switch 2 could indeed include new hardware with the biggest change being an upgrade on the current LCD display. There would be new software functionality in the system and it would come along with “performance updates” that have not yet really been touched on.

Many of those on social media are mostly hoping that some of the next generation of LCD technology will be used for the Nintendo Switch 2. That would help extend the battery life of the Switch and give it an overall brighter display.

It is not expected that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a drastic change from the current console, but that is also a good thing. Knowing that information, the second version will support the existing Joy-Con controllers which means it won’t be a complete overhaul.

Nintendo isn’t saying a lot right now, but there is a potential release date of the second half of next year. If the company puts this on the fast-track, it’s not out of the question for the Nintendo Switch 2 to hit store shelves in the United States and United Kingdom in the summer of 2019. It’s an exciting day for video game fans, but it will only get better as more information is confirmed and released.