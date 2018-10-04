‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, October 5: Brooke Confronts Judge McMullen

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 5 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have her suspicions confirmed by Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) when she confronts him. What she doesn’t seem to realize is that she is setting herself up to choose between Bill’s (Don Diamont) interests and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Speaking of Bill, Highlight Hollywood states that Ridge will gloat when the publishing tycoon comes to him and Brooke for a favor.

Ridge is having the time of his life. His friend Judge Craig McMullen did as he asked and Bill lost custody of Will (Finnegan George) to Katie (Heather Tom). He finally feels vindicated for all the horrible things that Bill has done to him over the years, and he is glad that he has had a hand in making Bill miserable. The only price he had to pay was to soothe the judge’s conscience by assuring him that he did the right thing.

It, therefore, makes sense that when Bill comes to him and Brooke for a considerable favor, Ridge wants to cackle with glee. He loves that Bill has to approach him on bended knee and will no doubt savor this moment for many years to come. But how long will Ridge’s happiness last?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Brooke will find some pretty damning evidence that her husband has been colluding behind her back. BB viewers know that Ridge was paranoid about someone finding out about his connection with the judge and so he acquired a second cellphone to keep in contact with his old friend. Could Brooke have discovered the phone?

When Brooke discovers the mysterious messages, she will immediately begin to connect the dots and realize that Ridge may have had a hand in Bill’s downfall. It is only logical to deduce that if Ridge had contact with Judge McMullen and that they were friends, that he could have influenced the decision. Everyone knew that he was heavily invested in Katie winning sole custody.

Brooke will confront Judge McMullen with her suspicions. Some spoilers even suggest that she will do it rather slyly, but one way or the other he will confirm her beliefs. Imagine Bill’s surprise when she tells him that her husband is the reason that he lost custody of his son. Will there be a showdown between these two rivals? And how will Ridge react when he finds out that his wife has been seeing Bill behind his back? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.