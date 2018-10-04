Bella Hadid’s Nutritionist Shares Secrets Behind The Model’s Incredible Body

Bella Hadid is famous for her modeling skills. But it is no secret that the model has more than a few admirers, thanks to her enviable looks and physique — which she has to maintain for her many modeling gigs.

To maintain her formidable figure, the 21-year-old model follows a strict lifestyle instead of focusing on trendy diets, according to her nutritionist Dr. Charles Passler as quoted in an interview with People. Passler added that Hadid focuses on a high protein, low carbohydrate diet laden with healthy fats such as avocado and nuts.

“It’s adequate protein, adequate fat, and lots of non-starchy vegetables. If you eat a lot of carbohydrates, with your protein and your fat, the body’s going to use the carbohydrates for fuel first.”

He added that he puts some of his clients on a strict type diet if they want to get faster results initially. However, the key to having a killer body is learning how to implement a lifestyle that allows individuals to permanently maintain the goals that they trying to reach — whether those aims are better sleep or weight loss, he said.

“I help them to understand that they are where they are today in relation to their overall health because of the lifestyle that they are engaging in,” Passler told the magazine.

Passler, who also works with Adriana Lima and Naomi Watts, told the magazine that his goal is to keep his clients “on point all the time.”

To achieve these results, Passler gives his clients a high-protein program so that they can stay lean and energized by adding adequate protein, adequate fat and lots of non-starchy veggies. By eliminating or drastically reducing the carbohydrates — and consuming protein and fat instead — you cut your calories down while maintaining good energy levels, he added.

“The body loves using carbs for fuel. So the body’s going to soak up all of those carbs, and if then you don’t need any more fuel, the body’s going to just turn the extra calories from the fat and the protein into body fat,” he said.

His program also focuses on choosing foods that help minimize stress, according to People. Passler is a big proponent of Omegas as one of the best things to incorporate into your diet.

“It’s really about accepting a reality that it’s time to change your lifestyle. You’re just a person that does not drink soda — I don’t care if you’re at a birthday party, and that’s all they have, then don’t drink anything. I don’t care if you’re the person that loves pizza, well, just minimize the pizza intake, or minimize the refined sugar intake,” he concluded.