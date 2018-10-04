Watch AC Milan Vs. Olympiacos FC UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

AC Milan appear to have righted their season and look to continue their unbeaten streak when they face Greek giants Olympiacos in a Europa League Round 2 match.

AC Milan, despite still sitting 11th on the Italian Serie A table, appear to have turned their season around after a dominant 4-1 league victory over Sassuolo on Sunday, as Sky Sports reported, and now the Rossoneri look to extend their positive streak to the UEFA Europa League, where they will shoot for a second win in as many matches when they face Greek giants Olympiacos in a Group F showdown that will live stream from the San Siro.

Milan will also receive a boost from the return of veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to The Hard Tackle site, after the 30-year-old Argentinian was forced to the sideline with a muscle pull and missed the Sassuolo match.

The 44-time Greek champions, who are coming off a third-place finish in the Greek Super League last season, suffered a lackluster 1-0 defeat to PAOK over the weekend, according to Greek Reporter, allowing their traditional rivals to go to the top of the Greek table. Coach Pedro Martins has been frustrated by a lack of scoring punch so far this season.

As a result, oddsmakers are favoring AC Milan in this encounter, according to Goal.com, betting on Coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side to continue a streak that has not seen the team lose since their first match of the Serie A season when Milan fell to Napoli.

Keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will man the net for AC Milan on Thursday. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s AC Milan vs. Olympiacos FC UEFA Europa League Matchday Two clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the iconic, 80,000-seat San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, October 4. In the United Kingdom, that start time is 5:55 p.m., and in the United States and Canada Eastern Time zone, that start time will be 12:55 p.m., 9:55 a.m. in the Pacific Time zone. In Greece, the match gets underway at 7:55 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time. In India, the live stream will start at 10:25 p.m. India Standard Time on Thursday.

Ivorian veteran Yaya Toure, who has returned to Olympiacos after eight seasons with English club Manchester City, warns AC Milan that his Greek team is not to be overlooked, according to Goal.com

“We know we have a big team and we are a new team with many talented footballers and we want to do well, we are proud of the team we have and we look forward to fighting here and doing a good game,” Toure said at press conference.

Ivorian star Yaya Toure has returned to Olympiacos and could see action against AC Milan. Milos Bicanski / Getty Images

To watch the AC Milan vs. Olympiacos FC UEFA Europa League Matchday Two showdown live stream online from Milan, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Milan vs. Olympiacos showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Europa League Group F game live stream for free.

The only English language live stream available in the States will be via B/R Live, which will carry the AC Milan vs. Olympiacos FC match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will carry the match, as will Cosmote Sport 2 in Greece. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources for the AC Milan vs. Olympiacos FC Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.