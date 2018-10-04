Lady Gaga Flaunts Toned Legs In Stunning Red Dress In NYC

A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga isn’t afraid to take fashion risks. The singer and actress has proven to be one of Hollywood’s biggest fashion icons over the years — and continues to slay with her choice in clothing.

According to an October 3 report by Daily Mail, Lady Gaga flaunted her toned legs in a gorgeous red gown this week during a trip to New York City as a part of an early screener event for the movie.

Gaga, who is credited in A Star Is Born under her real name — Stefani Germanotta — donned a long, sparkling red dress that included a thigh-high slit.

Gaga’s gown also boasted long sleeves and a turtle neck. The singer paired the dress with long, black, leather stiletto boots with a pointed toe. She added to the look by carrying a matching black leather bag.

Lady Gaga also wore a pair of rounded dark sunglasses, and styled her platinum blonde hair in a wet look with natural waves — parted down the middle.

She wore a huge sparkling ring on her left hand and silver polish on her nails as she met up with fans who crowded around her on the street. The singer also signed autographs for some lucky admirers who were there to show their support.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lady Gaga co-stars with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. The actor also directed the film — which is a remake — with his own personal spin. The movie marks Cooper’s directorial debut in Hollywood.

Last month, Gaga and Cooper attended the Venice Film Festival — and the actor revealed that he fell “in love” with his leading lady’s “face and eyes” while filming the highly anticipated movie.

“I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing,” Bradley said of his co-star.

However, while there may be chemistry between the two actors on screen, they’re involved in other relationships in reality. Gaga has been engaged to her boyfriend, Christian Carino, for nearly a year. The two are said to be very much in love, but have not yet set a wedding date.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend — Irina Shayk — welcomed a baby girl named Lea, last year.

Fans can see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born when it hits theaters this weekend.