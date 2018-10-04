Rihanna Pokes Fun At The Fact That Fans Are Hounding Her For New Music

Rihanna has had her hands full building the Fenty empire — but it’s pretty clear that some of her fans are worried that their favorite artist has been neglecting her music. The pop superstar regular receives comments under her Instagram posts about Fenty products/events asking her about new songs.

Today she made a post that poked fun at the constant requests. It’s a meme made from a photo of Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event in Singapore. In the picture, Rihanna looks like she’s wiping some sweat off her forehead as she faces a barrage of camera-wielding fans. The text at the bottom reads, “When your fans keep asking you for new music.”

In the caption of the post, Rihanna quipped that she was feeling “attacked” by the constant requests.

In the comments, some of her followers echoed the calls for new music. But there were others who seemed to sympathize with her heavy workload.

“Y’all know she is a super busy person already,” one person wrote. “Creating your own business in cosmetics has to be hard and time-consuming. Leave her alone lol, do ya thang @badgalriri.”

“Y’all are so disrespectful,” another person commented. “Can’t you see this [sic] women is creating a super successful line of clothes, lingerie, and makeup? Chill y’all.”

Rihanna has previously dropped hints that she’s working on new music, with her last album — Anti — having dropped in 2016. As Elle reports, in August, she shared photos and videos of herself in a studio. In one of the videos, you can clearly see a microphone.

Rihanna is finally tired of selling makeup & lingerie. We’re getting an album! pic.twitter.com/CBIxzYzgwj — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 24, 2018

Back in July, Rolling Stone reported that Rihanna plans to put out a dancehall album that will “explore” her Caribbean roots. The singer has put out island flavored singles in the past like “Work,” “Man Down,” and “Pon De Replay.” But if the report is true, this will be the first time that the Bajan star delivers a project that’s fully Caribbean.

Renowned dancehall music producer Supa Dups, the man behind “Controlla” by Drake, is reportedly working on production for Rihanna’s next album. There are also reports that producers and songwriters have contributed hundreds of records for the project.

“[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” said one producer, according to Rolling Stone.

If you love Rihanna — but aren’t necessarily a fan of dancehall music — there’s hope. Sources told the music magazine that she is also working on a pop album simultaneously.

With all that work, it’s no wonder that she’s sweating in that photo that she posted today.