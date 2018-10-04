Jennifer Aniston To Launch Designer Denim Line, Insiders Say It Could Make Her A Billionaire, Per ‘Radar’

Fashion icon Jennifer Aniston is allegedly set to launch a designer denim line — and insiders close to the star say that this lucrative business move could make her a billionaire.

While many of her acting contemporaries have successful fashion lines of their own, the ex-Friends star has always been faithful to her acting and producing roots. But since being presented with this new idea, the star reportedly is quite interested in just how financially lucrative her own clothing line could be, according to Radar Online.

The actress is allegedly testing the waters with a line of denim that is based on the beloved style of jeans she has been faithful to for years.

Radar noted that her financial advisers predict it will make her a billionaire” in just one year.

An insider reportedly told Radar, “Jen never saw herself as a designer before, having relied on stylists and designers like Calvin Klein for her most famous looks.”

“But her reps are leaning on her like crazy to do something big and splashy in the fashion space, and she’s decided to go for it!” the source continued to Radar.

Jason Grant / Getty Images for WE

Aniston has always relied on a classic look for both day and nighttime affairs. She usually sports denim jeans and t-shirts for day and classic, sleek looks for evening.

The source also noted that “She’s been labeled a style savant for doing some pretty basic things and it’s gotten in her head that the right way to start is with her classic jeans-and-T-shirt look and expand to accessories.”

Aniston has lent her face and name to a number of products as a spokesperson throughout the years, but none of the products were of her own design.

Currently, she is the spokesperson for Smartwater, Aveeno Moisturizer, Emirates, and Living Proof. She can be seen teaching her fans about how to overcome their dry eye conditions by sharing her own story in a commercial for “eye love.”

Elle Magazine recently reported in a story entitled “The Business of Being Jennifer Aniston” that the actress currently makes about $10M a year for the above-mentioned endorsements.

“I would estimate she makes over $10 million a year through her endorsements, easily,” said Forbes editor Natalie Robehmed to Elle. “It depends year to year, but that could be double what she earns from movies.”

Jennifer Aniston will next be seen in the film Dumplin, about the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her mom’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest. The protest apparently escalates the plot as other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small town in Texas in the process.