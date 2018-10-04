Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be making their way over to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga in just a few days for their first official major international tour.

While their day-to-day locations have been detailed by the Inquisitr, fans in the area have been eagerly awaiting further details for a chance to meet the duke and duchess. Well, the Royals’ website has just delivered.

The couple will start their tour on October 16 in Sydney, visiting Admiralty House — the official Sydney residence of the Governor-General of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove. Representatives for the countries participating in the Invictus Games will be there to meet them.

Next they will make a stop at the Taronga Zoo, where they will open the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning. They will also meet two koalas at the zoo, and the conservationists responsible for looking after the animals. Harry and Meghan will then cross the Sydney Harbor to the Opera House, where they will watch a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre. When they depart the Opera House on foot, they will meet any members of the public along the Opera House forecourt.

Further details about The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand have been announced ???????????????????????????????? ???? Read more about the visit here: https://t.co/p7h0DbMS4X pic.twitter.com/uN3AKh0Qyr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 4, 2018

The following day, the couple will fly to the town of Dubbo, where they will visit the Royal Flying Doctor Service to learn how the service saves lives in rural areas of the country. They will also get to witness first-hand the struggles that farmers in the state of New South Wales are facing with the horrific drought. Following that, the duke and duchess will be having a picnic in Victoria Park, where members of the public are free to join them. In the afternoon, they will visit a school where they will observe the students’ work and participate in sports practice.

On October 18, the couple will fly to Melbourne, starting the day off with a walk to Government House for a reception. Members of the public will be able to greet them on their way. Next they will visit a social enterprise café offering support to Aboriginal people. The afternoon will see them visit another school, before traveling by tram to South Melbourne beach to meet volunteers in the local beach patrol program.

They will return to Sydney the following day, and will start with a visit to Bondi Beach. The duke and duchess will be taking part in a “Fluro Friday” session where people share their experiences with mental health, and will again meet members of the public at the famous Australian landmark.

They will then take part in a youth advocate program before climbing the Sydney Harbor Bridge to raise the Invictus Games flag with Prime Minister Scott Morrison — and Invictus Games competitors.

On October 20, Harry and Meghan will witness the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island, before attending a function hosted by the New South Wales Premier in the Opera House. After that, the official opening ceremony of the Invictus Games will take place.

The next day will mostly be spent watching parts of the Invictus Games, with a lunchtime reception hosted by the prime minister.

On Monday, October 22, the duke and duchess will travel to Fraser Island to witness the work being done on the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project. They will also visit one of the island’s iconic lakes, and the beaches thereof. Following that, they will travel to Suva — the capital of Fiji.

During their three-day visit to the island nation, the couple will be welcomed with a ceremony known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, which members of the public are invited to attend. Following the ceremony, they will be received at an evening reception hosted by the President of Fiji.

The next morning, Harry will place a wreath at the Fiji War Memorial, where the couple will also meet war veterans. They will then visit the University of the South Pacific and meet with some of the students. Harry and Meghan will then split for the rest of the day, with the duke traveling to Colo-i-Suva Forest Park and the duchess to the British High Commissioner’s Residence.

On October 25, the couple travel to Nadi in Western Fiji, where they will unveil a new statue commemorating Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian soldier who died in 1972 at the Battle of Mirbat. They will then be on a chartered flight to Tonga, where Her Royal Highness — the Princess Angelika Latufuipeka — will greet the couple at the airport.

Later in the evening, they will travel to Consular House in central Nuku’alofa for a private audience with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauʻu. They will also be hosted for a reception and dinner.

Their next stop the following morning will be at the St. George Building, before attending an exhibition at the Faonelua Centre. Local traders and craftsmen will be able to meet the couple at the event. They will then visit Tupou College, where they will “dedicate two forest reserves at the school’s on-site forest” for the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

Following an official farewell, the couple will depart back to Sydney.

Upon their return to Sydney, the couple will attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards, where they will be presenting youth with certificates of merit. Their final day in Australia will also see them watching the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games after the wheelchair basketball finals.

On October 28, they will fly to Wellington, New Zealand, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet them. They will quickly travel to Government House for a traditional welcoming ceremony. Following that, the duke and duchess will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. There will then be a public walkabout in Memorial Park.

Following a call by the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, the couple will be hosted for a reception to mark the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand.

The next morning will have the couple engaging with youth volunteering in mental health projects at one of the city’s most well-known cafes. Afterwards, Harry and Meghan will visit Abel Tasman National Park. Here they will undertake a trail walk, on which they will learn about the forest’s history. The duke and duchess will then engage with local children for a barbecue lunch.

Upon their return to Wellington, they will attend an event at Courtenay Creative before traveling to Auckland the next morning. In another addition to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, the couple will dedicate 20 hectares of native bush on the North Shore to the project.

Later they will visit Pillars with the prime minister, where they will learn how the project helps children and youths who have a parent in prison. They will be able to meet some of the children being assisted via the charity as well. Traveling to the Viaduct Harbor in the afternoon, members of the public will have an opportunity to meet the duke and duchess. They will then be hosted at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Their final day will see the couple traveling to Rotorua, where they will start with a visit to Te Papaiouru Marae for a lunch held in their honor. Harry and Meghan will then visit Rainbow Springs, where they will learn about conservation efforts to save the Kiwi. In the afternoon, they will be in the city center, where members of the public will have an opportunity to meet them, before heading to the 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges that make up the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua.

The duke and duchess will spend the night in Auckland before departing back to London in the morning.