Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives First Glimpse Of ‘Fast And Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs And Shaw’

Superstar actor Dwayne Johnson shared a preview of his new spin-off film 'Hobbs and Shaw' to his massive Instagram following.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to give his 116 million followers a glimpse at the new Hobbs and Shaw spin-off from the Fast and Furious films, according to E! News.

The black and white photo features The Rock and co-star Jason Statham in an intense stare-down.

“FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on,” Johnson captioned the photo. “F**k getting along.”

Johnson plays Luke Hobbs, a hardboiled law enforcement agent, while Statham portrays Deckard Shaw, an ex-villain with a sorted past who joined up the Fast and Furious crew during the events of the last film.

“Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW with my ace @jasonstatham,” Johnson wrote in the photo’s caption. “We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans.”

Johnson is an all-around megastar actor and entertainer, seemingly appearing in a new film or project every few months.

The 46-year-old former WWE wrestler has made a superstar transition to acting in movies and has reaped the financial benefits of his hard work and dedication.

According to Forbes, Johnson raked in $124 million in earnings, the most ever recorded in the 20 years Forbes has kept track and nearly double the $65 million he earned the year before.

Jason Statham seems to be enjoying himself on set as well.

Back in September, he posted his own preview from the first day on the set of the film.

“Day 1 on Hobbs & Shaw movie,” the actor wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Getting the instructions from an old pal and the director of our film @davidmleitch, Massive respect to you Dave for the incredible vision and scope you have planned for this movie. There are big things to come! The other big thing to come will be arriving imminently, that’s if he can peel himself away from his stack of pancakes. My partner in crime on this one, the colossal and world wide loved and respected @therock Just warming things up for you brother! See you on British soil soon. #HobbsAndShaw @universalpictures.”

The movie’s director also shared his enthusiasm for the film at the time.

“Been waiting to work with @therock and @jasonstatham for far too long!” David Leitch wrote. “THE TIME is NOW! So fired up!”

The Hobbs and Shaw spinoff is set to hit theaters in 2019.