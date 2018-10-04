Samantha Markle's latest apology was short-lived.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha seems to be back to working her way down her list of strategies to get the attention of the Duchess of Sussex — with no success. Samantha Markle has so far tried going on the attack, talking to the press, appearing on television, showing up in London, and lastly apologizing for her bad behavior in order to get in touch with her estranged half-sister. But when that didn’t work, she went back to her original methods — and went on a Twitter attack. This time the target was Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The Daily Mail says that after getting no satisfaction on her trip to London last week, Samantha Markle has returned to the low road by attacking Duchess Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland.

When Samantha Markle was in London, she appeared on Jeremy Vine to say that she wanted to make peace. But the audience wasn’t buying it, and called out the older half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex.

So once she returned to American soil, Samantha went back on Twitter, this time to attack Duchess Meghan’s mother — saying that from the age of 12 on, Ragland was MIA in Meghan’s life.

“The world does not know that our dad raised her most of the time without the input of her mother especially from age 12 through high school and he gave her everything she had and is. She was never raised as an only child. Truth kids! He is amazing and successful,.and Mags lie.”

Markle continued, saying that the Duchess of Sussex owes everything to their father.

“Glad you love people you don’t even know. But everything that you think you know from tabloids is a lie. Dad pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much.”

All of this came after she apologized while she was in the U.K., saying that she just wanted to get a message to her sister in the hope that she would see her while she was in London.

“I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father and hopefully get a message to my sister that things aren’t really what they’ve seen.”

Samantha Markle continued, adding that she blames the media more than she blames Duchess Meghan.

“This media madness has been quite overwhelming… I think it’s been quite hurtful to our family, I can’t imagine how hurtful it’s been to my sister.”

But it seems that Samantha Markle is back to her old tactics, attacking her half-sister, Doria Ragland, the press, and random people on Twitter who don’t see things her way.