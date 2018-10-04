‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting 2-Year-Old Drive

There is no denying that stardom brings an unimaginable sense of self-importance, but a few celebrities tend to forget that no one is above the law. From time to time, many popular celebs have been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), but some can take their drunkenness to the next level.

This is what Ray Donovan actor Pooch Hall recently did. Authorities arrested the 41-year-old artist on Wednesday night, not only for driving under the influence but also for felony child endangerment because he allegedly let his 2-year-old son drive the car!

Law enforcement authorities said that the actor was “too wasted to steer,” per TMZ.

The incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. in Burbank, California, when some witnesses informed 911 after seeing a toddler sitting in the actor’s lap and holding the steering wheel, authorities told TMZ.

People who witnessed the incident had the shock of their lives when they saw the car veering off and smashing into a parked car.

Although neither the child nor Hall suffered any injuries, eyewitnesses told TMZ that they were “horrified” to see what happened.

When police arrived at the scene, they found out that Hall was completely wasted, so much so that he could barely walk. Upon taking an alcohol test, the police found that Hall’s blood alcohol level was 0.25 – three times the permissible percentage.

TMZ reported that Hall was taken to the jail, but was granted a $100,000 bail.

Hall’s child was handed over to his mother and is now in her custody.

In the U.S., the punishment for child endangerment is either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances of the case and state law.

Those convicted of a misdemeanor child endangerment charge can be jailed for one year, whereas people who are convicted of felony child endangerment charge can typically face one to 10 years in prison, along with fines up to $10,000 or more.

Hall is not the first celebrity who has been charged with felony child endangerment.

Last month, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan was also arrested for felony child endangerment after she got into a serious fight with her ex-husband Matt Barnes and “put her kids at risk” in the process, per TMZ.

The 33-year-old star allegedly blocked Matt’s car with their children sitting inside the vehicle.

Similarly, in 2012, Kill Bill star Michael Madsen was arrested on the suspicion of felony child endangerment for getting into a physical fight with his juvenile son for smoking pot, TMZ reported.