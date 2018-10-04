Is A Kenya Moore Spinoff Coming Soon? Allegedly Fired ‘RHOA’ Star Hired A Film Crew To Follow Her Pregnancy

Kenya Moore is reportedly going to extremely measures to remain relevant.

Kenya Moore appears to be doing what she can to prove that she is still a relevant celebrity.

After reportedly being fired from her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore seems to be angling for a return to the show or for a spinoff of her own. However, according to a Radar Online report, Bravo TV doesn’t plan on featuring Moore on their network now — or in the future — in any capacity.

“Kenya wants to show the network that she is still close to the ladies in Atlanta, but they don’t care! She’s not going to be back no matter what,” the source explained.

During an event this week, Moore showed off her matching baby bump with Porsha Williams — who confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Dennis McKinley. At the same event, Moore posed with her other former co-star, Cynthia Bailey, who was also in attendance.

Although there have been rumors of a potential baby spinoff featuring Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, the insider said that unless Bravo TV okays the idea of new show, there is simply no legal way for Moore to land her own series unless she waits another year.

“She has a one-year non-compete clause in her ‘RHOA‘ contract,” the source explained. “Kenya is still under contract with Bravo. Bravo would have to approve her doing a new show and so far they have not done that.”

As for why Moore was being filmed by her hired camera crew earlier this week, the insider said that she’s putting together a sizzle reel because she’s “desperate to be back on TV.”

Kenya Moore was reportedly fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta due to her refusal to showcase her wedding and marriage to husband Marc Daly. As fans will recall, Moore and Daly wed in St. Lucia last June — without cameras present — and he steered clear of the cameras completely until the final episode of Season 10.

Now, ahead of the Season 11 premiere, the cast of the show is making sure to be completely candid with their lives on camera.

“When Kenya got fired it was a warning to the other women that if they want to be on a reality show then they have to be open and honest about all details about their life,” the Radar Online insider explained.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 premieres on Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.