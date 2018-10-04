National Taco Day 2018: Best Deals, Free Offerings

As far as many are concerned, there are three major holidays in the U.S.: Thanksgiving, Christmas and National Taco Day. And this certainly rings true judging by the fact that Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos last year. That’s enough to build a taco trail to the moon and back. This year, National Taco Day lands on October 4, and there are a ton of major deals happening out there to help you celebrate.

WXYZ in Detroit rounded up some of the best places to snag a nosh across the country. Obviously, it wouldn’t be National Taco Day if Taco Bell didn’t get in on things. Right now you can get the Taco Day Gift Set for $5. In it, you get a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, and a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco.

Members of Moe’s Southwest Grill Rockin’ Rewards program can nab a free taco when they buy two at regular price. Moe’s isn’t content with just a single day of celebration. Their deal lasts until October 7. On The Border has an endless taco situation happening.

“Enjoy $8.99 Endless Tacos on 10/4, which happens to be # NationalTacoDay. What a coincidence,” the company announced on Twitter.

If you head to Del Taco’s website, the fast food chain is offering a coupon that will nab you a free shredded beef taco when you buy one at regular price.

If you download the Taco John Rewards app, you can score a free Crispy Beef Taco at any location. The deal is good not only for National Taco Day but through Friday, so you have time to celebrate properly. Speaking of celebrating, if you really want to get in the spirit of things, dress as a taco, post a photo of it on Facebook, and then head over to Chuy’s. They’ll give you not just a free taco, but an entire free meal. Bonus: now you have your Halloween costume sorted.

Select Taco Time locations are getting in on the fun with a free Crisp Taco. No catch, just one open to anyone to wants to celebrate.

#NationalTacoDay is Thursday, 10/4. To celebrate, we're giving away one FREE Crisp Taco to anyone and everyone! Just stop on by to pick up yours on 10/4. pic.twitter.com/cXyhWaTd0Z — Taco Time (@TacoTimeNW) September 27, 2018

California Tortilla, also known as CalTort to taco lovers, will give you a free taco when you buy one. Their deal is good for up to 10 tacos. Then there’s Baja Fresh, which will give you a free chicken or carnitas Baja or Americano taco if you join Club Baja.

After your taco feast, don’t forget dessert. Cold Stone Creamery is offering up their Waffle Tacos today only.