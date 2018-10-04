Julianne Hough Shares Sexy Bikini Shot, Embraces Fall Beach Weather In Cali

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough works hard for her killer bikini body and she doesn’t hesitate to share proof of the amazing results she’s achieved. This Utah dancer is now a full-fledged California girl and she recently took to Instagram to showcase how much she loves the warm fall weather as she wore a white bikini to the beach.

These latest Instagram photos of Julianne Hough seem to be from the same outing she had with her husband Brooks Laich and friends a few days ago. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Laich posted some pictures of the outing and Julianne is wearing the same bikini.

Those who follow the former Dancing with the Stars dancer and judge know that Julianne and her husband Brooks place a significant emphasis on staying fit. They often share updates via their Instagram pages showing them working out in their garage, and they often have friends like Nina Dobrev or Julianne’s brother Derek over to join them in their efforts to craft their amazing physiques.

Hough didn’t tag the designer of her bikini in these shots, but it looks like a great choice for a day of water sports. Julianne’s suit was made up of a basic white bottom and a halter-style white top with red and blue stripes. The top was likely a perfect choice for playing in the water without having any wardrobe malfunctions, but the fit did showcase Julianne’s amazing abs.

In the photos Julianne posted, she’s wearing just a small, plain band on her ring finger. It looks like a simple band she utilizes for casual times like this where she doesn’t want to take any chances with the gorgeous engagement and wedding bands she has from her beautiful wedding to Brooks.

Julianne’s fans loved this particular pair of photos that show her looking happy, fit, and confident. The post snagged more than 115,000 likes in less than a day and many of the 600+ comments noted how stunning Hough looked. As the dancer and actress previously shared with Delish, she loves to incorporate fun workouts into her routine and she thinks that sleeping and drinking water are essential components to being fit as well.

She’s got a lot of projects in the works right now, but Julianne Hough is obviously making fun a priority in her life as well. Fans can’t help but notice how confident and amazing she looks these days and they can’t wait to see what comes next for her.