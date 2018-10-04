Sarah Silverman Not Humored By Trump’s Rally Remarks, Issues Ultimatum On Kavanaugh

Comedian Sarah Silverman drew a line in the sand for senators to heed ahead of their vote on the fate of Brett Kavanaugh’s bid for a seat on the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 3.

Silverman dedicated the entirety of a teaser that she released for the latest episode of her I Love You, America show on Hulu to addressing the court’s impending confirmation hearings. Silverman felt motivated by President Trump’s recent criticism of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a recent rally in Mississippi. During the rally, Trump mocked Ford’s account of her alleged sexual assault, according to Al Jazeera.

“How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember,'” Trump said during Tuesday’s MAGA rally. “How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember,’ Where is the place? ‘I don’t remember,’ How many years ago was it? ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know… But I had one beer — that’s the only thing I remember.”

In light of the discourse that has grown out of the sexual assault accusations leveled against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Silverman cautioned that with each senator’s decision will come the interpretation that they are stating “either ‘Hell no, this is not OK. This is not who we are,'” or “telling every woman, every girl, every boy, every person that what happens to women’s bodies does not matter.”

Silverman started and ended the 2:13-long clip with a party metaphor that anchored her monologue in the notion that Trump’s rally remarks are indicative of his intention to flip the scandal to his benefit. But aside from questioning his sanity, the Primetime Emmy Award winner wasted little time speaking on the President. Rather, her focus placed the onus for the confirmation, or lack thereof, of Brett Kavanaugh squarely on the shoulders of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Senators, I know that you’re scared — and I’m asking you to be brave — to be as brave as the woman who came forward at the peril of her entire life,” Silverman said as the segment wound down. She then concluded by circling back to make the case that this scenario mirrored the one alleged by Ford in testimony transcripts that have been published by Politico.

“Because years from now you are going to be asked if you were at the party. And guess what? This is the party,” said Silverman.

While Silverman has thus far been consistent in her scrutiny of Kavanaugh’s nomination, her latest statement marks somewhat of a turn in her tone concerning the case.

Silverman last addressed the hearings in a similar I Love You, America snippet that was released two weeks ago. In that particular edition of Sarah’s Quickie, she appeared to give Kavanaugh some benefit of the doubt as she recounted details that Ford has put on record, stating: “If this is true, Kavanaugh does not remember it at all, and, you know, why would he? It was clearly not a life-changing moment for him. But for her it had a lasting effect.”

With President Trump now appearing to have used the power of his voice to sway the court of public opinion on the matter, It looks like Silverman, too, is prepared to speak to the heart of the issue as she sees it — putting all jokes aside.