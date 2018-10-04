‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: New Ortho God Still Fishing For A Date

Last week’s treat of a double episode Grey’s Anatomy premiere for the start of Season 15 introduced fans to two new doctors after the exit of Drs. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw). The new additions come in the forms of Chris Carmack, playing Grey Sloan Memorial’s new ortho god Atticus “Link” Lincoln, and Alex Landi, playing Dr. Nico Kim, the series’ first openly gay male surgeon.

If the first two episodes are anything to go by, Link is going to be looking for some female attention from the doctors he works with, after trying to wiggle his way into Meredith’s good graces last week with an invitation for a late drink at the bar. This even after her reaction to him trying to introduce himself to her was a firm “Nope” and a confident march off in the opposite direction.

This week, it appears as if Link has set his eye on one of Meredith’s sisters, Amelia Shepherd. E! News reports that Link will try his hand at asking for Amelia’s help with nerve graft transfers…over dinner. While she’s happy to help him with the work-related part of the request, she seems quite taken aback by the rest of the invitation.

The conversation goes as follows:

“I heard you like Italian,” says the confident Link. “I know a great new spot.”

“I’m sorry, you heard? Heard where?”

“Maybe I shouldn’t answer that.”

“Maybe you should!”

Amelia seems confused about who would have hinted that he should ask her to dinner and even more perplexed that the person went so far as to offer cuisine suggestions that would impress her. Watch the sneak peek here.

Last week we saw that Amelia and her ex-husband Owen Hunt were reconciling their relationship, albeit slowly and cautiously. At the same time, we also know that Teddy Altman, a former love interest of Owen’s, is pregnant with his baby, something neither Owen nor Amelia is aware of.

After seeing Owen and Amelia together and realizing they are raising a child together – a baby boy she doesn’t realize is a foster child – she changed her mind about telling Owen. While she had wanted to be on the first flight back to Germany, she subsequently fell ill and was told by Dr. Maggie Pierce that she can’t fly anywhere just yet, leaving her grounded in Seattle.

Has her pregnancy brain taken over to try and sabotage Owen and Amelia’s relationship by throwing another hunky doctor into the mix? Or is there someone else scheming to tear them apart before they’re even really back together? It seems unlikely that Meredith would be trying to fend off Link’s advances by sending him in her sister-in-law’s direction, but could there be another doctor trying to divert his attention?

Find out tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.