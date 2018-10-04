‘Will & Grace’ Star Eric McCormack Won’t Tweet At Donald Trump Because It Makes Him ‘Nervous’

'Will and Grace' star Eric McCormack told Page Six that he's a bit hesitant to tweet at the President because it makes him 'nervous.'

Unlike his outspoken co-star Debra Messing, ‘Will and Grace’ lead actor Eric McCormack said he often thinks twice about being vocal about politics on social media because he gets “nervous about it” according to Page Six.

“I will say something about the president but I won’t include his [Twitter handle] because I don’t need the lunatics that follow him following me to threaten my family,” McCormack said at a recent event. “That’s where we’re at and it scares the s – – t out of me.”

Unlike McCormack, Messing and the show both star in on NBC have not been shy about their thoughts on the new administration.

The season premiere of the ‘Will and Grace’ reboot was full of references mocking the new president.

For example, Messing’s character Grace is tasked with redecorating the Oval Office in the show’s opening episode.

“I am awed by the majesty of this office. Just think of the great minds that sat at this desk, shaped the course of history.” Messing said while glancing around the office in wonder. She then opens a box on the desk and remarks about what’s inside in disappointment. “A Russian-English dictionary and a fidget spinner.”

Messing herself is often extremely vocal about her distaste for the President and his administration, often using her Twitter account to share negative stories about Trump and tweeting about the #resistence to her 519k followers.

Most recently, she publically battled with fellow actress Susan Sarandon on social media over comments in a Variety story that Messing saw as out of touch.

“This is a revolution,” Sarandon said in the Variety piece. “Maybe things had to get so bad before real change actually could happen. We just have to stay awake.”

STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

“STFU SUSAN,” the “Will & Grace” star tweeted. “Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better (than) HRC (Hillary Rodham Clinton) IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum.”

Sarandon was quick to clap back at Messing on Twitter, calling the star self-righteous and telling her to actually watch the video before jumping online to criticize.

Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue… https://t.co/pAIxBDNW5G — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

While McCormack admitted to being a bit less gun shy to take to social media than his co-star, he said that things are different in person, however.

“Two drinks at a party and I’ll be screaming at somebody,” he said.