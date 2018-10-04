Michael Avenatti Says FBI Probe Of Brett Kavanaugh Allegations Is ‘No Investigation At All’

Attorney Michael Avenatti took aim at the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Twitter, the day that the organization will deliver its findings to the White House and the Senate.

Avenatti, who represents Julie Swetnick, one of Kavanaugh’s three accusers, accused the FBI of refusing to contact at least six witnesses connected to various sexual misconduct claims made against Kavanaugh over the course of the week-long investigation, according to a story published by The Hill.

Swetnick said in a sworn affidavit that Kavanaugh attended a party where she was drugged and attacked by a series of men in a “gang rape.”

A number of Democrats have concerns over the one-week time period that was imposed on the Federal Bureau of Investigations in regards to fact-checking sources, documents, and other credible witnesses in the Kavanaugh investigation.

Brett Kavanaugh was nominated by Donald Trump to sit on the Supreme Court. It is a lifetime appointment.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona called for the investigation before Kavanaugh would be confirmed via a vote by the full Senate.

The week extension for a further investigation came after Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about Ford’s accusations that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her when the two were teenagers.

“The FBI investigation was no investigation at all,” Avenatti tweeted October 4 after the report was delivered to the Senate.

“@realDonaldTrump, @senatemajldr, and @ChuckGrassley ensured that numerous key witnesses, including six very damaging witnesses I am aware of, were never even interviewed. Their conduct is a disgrace – they never wanted the truth,” he noted in the tweet,

“They” are, according to The Hill report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

“You should be embarrassed to call yourself the chairman of the judiciary committee,” Avenatti stated in a tweet to Grassley.

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of impropriety against Ford, Swetnick, and Deborah Ramirez.

Ramirez stated that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drinking game in a dorm suite, as noted in a story published by The New York Times.

Kavanaugh called Swetnick’s claims a “joke” during his sworn testimony before the judiciary panel last week.

Avenatti also represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her ongoing defamation case against President Trump. Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush funds to remain silent on their affair by Trump during his 2016 presidential bid.