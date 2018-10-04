Shannon Beador Is ‘Stronger’ After David Beador Divorce, Opens Up About Weight Loss And His Girlfriend Lesley

Shannon Beador is offering an update on her post-divorce life.

Shannon Beador is doing better than ever one year after splitting from husband David Beador after 17 years of marriage.

During an interview with People magazine on October 4, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about how she’s been coping with the split, as well as her weight loss efforts and her thoughts on David’s relationship with girlfriend Lesley Cook.

“It’s crazy to think what you can accomplish in a year,” Shannon told the magazine. “I’ve learned a lot. To say in one year, I’m going to lose nearly all my weight, launch a business that so far is doing well, move on from a marriage, and strengthen friendships and established new ones? That’s a tall order! But I’ve gotten here one step at a time.”

According to People, Shannon has lost nearly 30 of the 40 pounds she gained after the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, during which her then-husband David was accused of abuse. As fans may recall, Vicki Gunvalson claimed she learned of David’s alleged abuse but according to Shannon, she disclosed no such news to her co-star.

Due to the stress of the rumor put on her family, Shannon became a bit of an emotional eater and gained 40 pounds in a short amount of time. Since then, she’s been working out and eating well and recently launched her own meal plans with QVC.

“I’ve gotten stronger, deep down,” Shannon continued.

While Shannon Beador has been linked to Scot Matteson for the past few months and was recently seen with him in the Bravo Clubhouse as she filmed Watch What Happens Live, she told People she isn’t officially committed quite yet.

As for David, he’s been committed to his girlfriend Lesley Cook for some time and on Tuesday, the couple moved in together in Southern California.

“I have no control over David’s life anymore, he can do whatever he wants to do. But for me, I think that it’s important to not jump into a relationship right away,” Shannon said. “I think it’s important for me to stand on my own for a little bit and check out my options. It’s like, if I immediately go with one person, I’m cutting myself off from meeting so many people. I don’t want to do that right now.”

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.