‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad’s Heart Is Broken All Over Again, Abigail Confides In Stefan

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some huge revelations this week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) find heartbreaking evidence regarding his wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller).

Chad will reportedly find the wig that Abigail used to became her alter-ego Gabby laying around, and he’ll assume the worst. It seems that Abby’s recent behavior has everyone believing that the alters may be trying to break free yet again.

Chad has been through so much when it comes to Abigail. He has stood by her side in good times and in bad, but he may be reaching his breaking point. Chad’s cried too many tears over Abby already and finding her wig could be the last straw for him.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Chad forced his wife into a mental hospital, protected her from Ben Weston, believed she was dead, stood by her through her split personality disorder, and is now dealing with the knowledge that she is pregnant with his brother’s child.

Of course, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is orchestrating the latest round of drama between Chad and Abby, changing the paternity test results and setting Abigail up to believe her alters are returning.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail and JJ have a heart-to-heart.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/T1HQ6HmkLi — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Abigail will confess her fears to her brother JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Abby believes that she’s losing chunks of time again due to Gabi drugging her and thinks that her alters may be returning. The shocking news will lead Abby to confide in Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Stefan was the person who was by Abby’s side during her split personality days. Stefan fell in love with Abby’s alter Gabby, and the two even got intimate. He currently believes they conceived a child together, which Abigail is carrying.

After finding the wig and seeing Abby and Stefan together, it seems that Chad could blow his lid for good in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, fans will see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) learn the truth about who really shot her mother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Sami will finally feel vindicated when John tells her what he knows.

Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) tells Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that she’s been lying to him about Nicole.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.