Ryan Gosling Reveals Why Women Kept Approaching Him At His Mother’s Wedding

Actor Ryan Gosling is used to having a lot of attention when he is a guest at an event. But during his mother’s wedding, he was lavished with a lot of love, but for a reason other than what you would believe.

The actor, who shares daughters Esmerelda and Amada with partner Eva Mendes, revealed all about the hilarious story to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as reported by E!

His mother’s new husband is from Rome, so the couple chose to marry in the gorgeous country. During the event, Gosling had the grand opportunity to get to know his mother’s new in-laws better.

Several of the women in attendance approached the La La Land actor, but not because he is an internationally known movie star. Rather, they wanted to talk about the reception’s food with him!

“There was a lot of, during the service, like these wonderful older Italian women just whispering to me about food,” Gosling told Kimmel.

“So, at one point, this woman said, ‘There’s tortellini in the freezer!'”

“Then later on, almost towards the vows, another woman said, ‘There’s a smoked mozzarella in the fridge,'” he recalled. “And then another woman went, ‘It’s from Naples.'”

The gossiping about the food to come seemed to be all the women could speak about and rightly so! Gosling told Kimmel that after eating the delicate cheese, he noted the mozzarella tasted “like an angel crying on your tongue.”

The movie star is currently promoting his new film First Man, which tells the story of Neil Armstrong and his mission to be the first man on the moon.

Gosling noted that his daughters once came to visit him on the set when he was shooting a particularly challenging scene for the film.

“They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch,” Gosling explained.

“I think they think I’m an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and she was like, ‘That’s where you work, right?'” the actor quipped.

Gossling has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for The Notebook and La La Land, but has yet to score a coveted statuette.

First Man is generating a lot of heat for the actor, who might find himself holding Oscar in his hands as a first-time winner in 2019.

First Man, also starring Claire Foy and Kyle Chandler, hits theaters on October 12.