Amber Heard Fires Back At ‘GQ’ After Johnny Depp Interview

A representative for actress Amber Heard has clapped back at Johnny Depp’s claims that he didn’t physically abuse her, Page Six reported.

In a new interview with British GQ, Depp denied the allegations that he physically assaulted his ex-wife, saying the accusations turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Holly­wood.

“The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get. To harm someone you love? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me,” Depp told GQ for their November issue.

But now a statement from the actress’s attorney in response to the piece said it was “outrageous” that the magazine didn’t speak to multiple witnesses before publishing the article.

“If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations.”

“Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past.” the statement added.

Heard, 32, filed for divorce in May 2016, only 15 months after they tied the knot. She then accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of being a “drunken, paranoid, wine-bottle-flinging wife-beater,” as reported by Page Six. The couple then ended up settling early last year, with Depp paying around $7 million, which she chose to donate to charity.

The much-publicized case brought to light several incidents among the couple, including a leaked video posted by TMZ of Depp allegedly throwing a wine glass, and a report that showed pictures of Heard with a bruised face, which she claimed happened after he threw an iPhone at her.

Depp’s side denied the allegations, and now the 55-year-old actor has spoken out about the incident, claiming that she rejected police help and the bruise only appeared “the next day or a couple of days later.”

“[Heard] spoke to the police, but the police saw nothing and they offered her an emergency medical technician. She said no. Police see nothing broken in the place, no marks,” Depp told GQ.

At the time of their divorce, the pair released a joint statement saying that although their relationship was “intensely passionate and at times volatile,” it was bound by love, and they never intended to physically or emotionally harm each other.