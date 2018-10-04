Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Celebrates National Boyfriend Day, Flaunts Abs In Crop Top

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek celebrated National Boyfriend Day on Thursday with a photo tribute to her “love.”

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram story to post a photo of herself and her boyfriend New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to mark the special occasion. However, they weren’t alone in the photo.

“I almost forget this very important national holiday!! #happynationalboyfriendday to my love @sydneyweymouth,” Kostek captioned the photo, which included herself and Gronk with their friend laughing and smiling in between them, seemingly joking about her close friend being apart of her relationship.

In the photo, Camille Kostek is wearing a black, long-sleeved t-shirt with a camo printed shirt tied around her waist. She has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves, with the side braided back.

Rob Gronkowski is seen wearing a pair of light-colored athletic shorts, a black cutoff shirt, a hat, and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the couple’s friend, Sydney Weymouth, dons a black crop top and black pants in the silly snapshot.

The photo tribute was posted just hours after Camille posted a photo of herself via social media showing off her killer curves and insane abs. In the picture, the Sports Illustrated model wears her hair slicked back for a wet look and rocks a pair of shiny metallic pants.

Camille Kostek also dons a skimpy white crop top, which shows off her ample cleavage and her extremely toned tummy in the post, where she encourages fans to join her as she hosts a tailgate party for the University of Miami and Florida State game.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kostek’s National Boyfriend Day post isn’t the first time that she’s supported Gronkowski. In fact, Camille seems to be the NFL star’s biggest cheerleader.

Last weekend, Camille Kostek posted a photo of herself wearing Rob Gronkowski’s New England Patriots jersey. In the black-and-white snapshot, the model dons a pair of high waisted jeans as she pinned the jersey back to show off her curves and her flat belly.

“Countdown to kickoff. LFG @patriots @gronk,” Camille captioned the photograph, also using the football and red heart emojis.

Although Rob and Camille have a very public relationship, Kostek has opened up about living in the spotlight when it comes to her relationship.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Kostek previously stated.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating since 2015 and are seemingly going strong. Perhaps, they’ll soon be celebrating wedding anniversaries instead of National Boyfriend Day.