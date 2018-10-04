Cher’s Home Doubled As Drug Den For Son Of Her Assistant

The music legend had no idea her Malibu mansion was the home base for an alleged drug dealer.

Cher’s house was a de facto drug den, but she knew nothing about it. The legendary singer’s Malibu mansion was recently the site of a major drug bust, according to TMZ. Last week, police arrested 23-year-old Donovan Ruiz, the son of one of Cher’s personal assistants who lives at her residence. But a look at the search warrant now reveals the extent of the alleged dealer’s stash.

According to the search warrant just obtained by the celebrity gossip site, police uncovered a long list of narcotics and drug paraphernalia on Ruiz and in his room. In addition, a supply of 0.22 caliber bullets was found in the bedroom of Cher’s worst houseguest ever.

During their search, police allegedly found 1.3 grams of fentanyl powder, Xanax, an unidentified white pill, tin foil, and a pink straw with brown residue. A search of Ruiz’s room also unearthed 16 yellow pills marked “215,” two pink pills marked “K40,” three Suboxone strips, four fentanyl patches, two boxes of handgun ammunition designed primarily to penetrate metal or armor, and a Gucci box containing burnt foil and a straw. Police reportedly called paramedics after finding the ammunition out of concern that the search could turn violent.

The documents also state that police obtained a search warrant for the property after learning that Ruiz may have sold drugs to a Thousand Oaks resident who overdosed and died last month.

Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home: https://t.co/OWeGv1xe1B pic.twitter.com/a1zL5sF1as — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 28, 2018

According to The Blast , Ruiz was charged with seven felony charges after the bust at Cher’s house. The list of charges included possession of narcotics for sale, two counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamines, and possession of a baton. Cher’s houseguest was also hit with six charges related to possession of a firearm.

Sources close to Ruiz told The Blast that he is a “good person” who would “never sell drugs that would kill someone.” Ruiz has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cher is currently on tour and was not home at the time of the arrest. The “If I Could Turn back Time” singer was never a big drug user herself, but she has her own history with dealing with drugs. Cher’s father, John Sarkisian, was reportedly a drug user, and in 1975 Cher married drug-addicted singer Gregg Allman.

Cher previously told Interview magazine that she knows about drugs firsthand.

“I’ve gone through it,” the singer said. “I think one of the saving graces is that drugs don’t agree with me, they just don’t. I’m treading in a real strange place anyway. I like to be who I am.”