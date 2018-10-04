Olivia Culpo Shows Off Cleavage In Plunging Dress As She Poses With Winnie Harlow

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable snap of herself next to fellow model Winnie Harlow. In the snap, Culpo is rocking a studded black dress featuring a plunging neckline that exposes some serious cleavage.

Next to her, Winnie Harlow, 24, is rocking a long-sleeved purple satin dress as she places her arm on Culpo’s shoulder in a sweet moment. Both models are wearing their hair parted down the middle and tied back for a sleek look. The post has two photos of the same moment. In the first, Culpo is smiling coyly and looking at the camera, while in the second she has a huge smile on her face. Harlow has a stern look on her face as she looks fiercely at the camera.

“About last night,” Culpo, 26, captioned the post, which garnered more than 27,000 likes and 100 comments in under an hour.

In her caption, Culpo also included that she is wearing a bracelet by Pandora by tagging @thepandoraofficial that was supposed to redirect followers to the retailer’s Instagram page. Except, the Instagram handle the model used was wrong and led to the page of a dog named Pandora, a Pomeranian described as “a sassy fabulous fluff ball.” The confusion prompted some fans to humorously point out the mistake in the comment section.

“Just a heads @thepandoraofficial is. A dog,” one Instagram user pointed out using a dog emoji and a funny face. Another user predicted the Pomeranian was about to earn some new followers.

According to the post’s geotag, the models attended an event at Chateau Saint Georges in Grasse, France, where Pandora held an after-party following a launch, as per the retailer’s official Instagram page.

Culpo has been sharing delightful photos of herself in France lately, as the Daily Mail noted, where she was been attending Paris Fashion Week, which ran from Sep 25 through Oct 3. Culpo was in France a few weeks ago but had to return to the United States for some Miami business and then quickly set off to the country, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Just yesterday, the former Miss Universe posted a recent photo in which she is seen enjoying a breakfast of eggs and fruits with the incredible view of a French Chateau in the background.

Previously, she was in Italy during Milan Fashion Week and made several public appearances. Also in the past month, the model has been to Jamaica, Milan, Paris (twice!), and Miami.