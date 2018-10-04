Kim Kardashian’s $6M Lawsuit Pits Insurance Company Against Paris Bodyguard After Robbery

Two years after Kim Kardashian was the victim of a terrifying robbery in Paris, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s insurance company has filed a $6.1 million lawsuit against her former security team.

Former family bodyguard Pascal Duvier and Protect Security are being sued by American International Group (AIG), according to People Magazine.

The entertainment outlet reportedly has documents that state $6,116,067 is the amount the insurance company paid Kardashian for the stolen jewelry that she was robbed of at gunpoint on Oct. 3, 2016.

At the time, Kardashian was staying at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week 2016.

People reported that the lawsuit claims Duvier and Protect Security “‘negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of’ Kardashian West and the Hotel.”

“Duvier and Protect Security ‘should have known that they were required to protect, secure, monitor, inspect, and/or survey … using the skill and care reasonably expected of those in this industry,'” cited the document obtained by People.

Kim Kardashian's Insurance Company Files $6 Million Lawsuit Against Bodyguard in Paris Robbery https://t.co/039QLAyD6I — People (@people) October 4, 2018

The magazine stated in late 2016 that Duvier no longer worked for Kardashian or her husband Kanye West as of November of that same year.

People quoted a source close to the family who stated, “Pascal no longer works for Kim and Kanye, but he wasn’t fired. He instead reassigned himself to another family for professional reasons. Pascal thought that he did let down Kim and didn’t do his job properly in Paris. They all agreed that it was better for Kim and Kanye to hire a completely new security team.”

The lawsuit, filed by AIG, claims a security breach allowed the masked gunmen to enter her hotel and make their way up to Kim’s room, cited TMZ.

Kardashian’s room at the No Address Hotel was forcefully entered by five men disguised in police uniforms. Once they entered, they gagged and bound the reality star and put her in a bathtub while they ransacked her room.

At the time of the incident, Duvier was with Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney and Kendall while they were enjoying a night out in the City of Lights.

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West hired new security after her Paris robbery. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

An insider noted to the publication that it would be considered normal for Kardashian’s bodyguard to leave the reality star and mother of three once she was safely in her room for the evening.

Kim Kardashian has since hired a new security team to protect both her and her immediate family which includes West and their three children, North, Saint, and Chicago.

Duvier did not comment for the People article.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E!