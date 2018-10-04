Fleetwood Mac’s First Show Without Lindsey Buckingham Includes Tom Petty & Crowded House Covers

The legendary band's first concert date showcased the musical histories of all of its members.

Fleetwood Mac expanded their songbook during their first concert date with new members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. The revamped band’s first show featured a surprising setlist that showcased the musical histories of all of its current members, including a tribute to Campbell’s late Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bandmate on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Ultimate Classic Rock posted the setlist from Fleetwood Mac’s first show since the departure of longtime singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. The band’s tour kicked off at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a 24-song set that included covers from Campbell’s former band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Finn’s Crowded House.

Fleetwood Mac frontman Stevie Nicks served as emcee after the band opened up the 1977 classic “The Chain.” Other Mac classics included “Dreams,” “Rhiannon” and “Don’t Stop.” The band even performed the Buckingham-penned “Go Your Own Way.”

But Fleetwood Mac also went further back in time to pre-Buckingham songs like 1970’s “Tell Me All the Things You Do” and 1973’s “Hypnotized,” a song that founding member Mick Fleetwood dedicated to late bandmate Bob Welch.

Crowded House and Split Enz veteran Neil Finn sang lead vocals on the Fleetwood Mac classic “Second Hand News” as well as his own song Split Enz song, “I Got You,” and the Crowded House hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which he dueted with Nicks. Nicks admitted to the crowd that she had always thought, “Boy, I’d really love to sing that song someday.”

Ahead of a concert in Chicago this Saturday, drummer Mick Fleetwood spoke about guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham’s exit from Fleetwood Mac and the eternally shape-shifting nature of life in the band. https://t.co/xN9NBa9u0r pic.twitter.com/gnKVHp0Gy5 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 3, 2018

Steve Nicks also paid tribute to her dear friend Tom Petty and Campbell’s longtime bandmate with a cover of his 1989 solo hit, “Free Fallin’,” the Petty tribute came nearly one year to the day of the singer’s sudden death last October.

The full Fleetwood Mac set list included: “The Chain,” “Little Lies,” “Dreams,” “Second Hand News” (Finn on vocals), “Say You Love Me,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Everywhere,” “I Got You” (Finn on vocals), “Rhiannon,” “Tell Me All the Things You Do,” “Storms,” “World Turning,” “Hypnotized” (Finn on vocals), “Oh Well” (Campbell on vocals), “Don’t Dream It’s Over” (Finn and Nicks duet), “Landslide,” “Isn’t It Midnight,” “Monday Morning,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Free Fallin'” (Nicks on vocals), “Don’t Stop” and “All Over Again” (Nicks and Christine McVie on vocals).

This is not the first time fans saw the new lineup of the legendary band. Last month, longtime members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, and Christine McVie took the stage for the first time with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn to perform two songs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The band performed “The Chain” and “Gypsy,” during the supergroup’s premiere appearance on the daytime talk show.

In addition, Fleetwood Mac performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 21.

Ahead of the tour, Fleetwood Mac teased some big changes for the band’s concert playlist. In an interview with Yahoo Music , Mick Fleetwood even hinted that the band would incorporate highlights from the careers of the Campbell and Finn into the already jam-packed Fleetwood Mac songbook. The drummer told Yahoo that Campbell and Finn’s “heritage and their background [will] be appropriately part of the show.”

Based on the set list for the first concert date, mission accomplished.

You can see Fleetwood Mac performing the Tom Petty classic ‘Free Fallin'” below.