Sarah Ferguson May Find A Way To Include Princess Diana In Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Diana may have passed away more than 21 years ago, but she is still very much in the hearts of the family and friends she left behind. Over the years, her sons, Princes William and Harry, have often talked about the impact her death has had on their lives and the lessons they learned from her before her passing.

But there are other members of the royal family who were also close with the beloved People’s Princess, such as Sarah, Duchess of York, reported Express UK. Over the years, the sisters-in-law became close friends, even at one stage having a pact between them to end their unhappy marriages with their husbands.

Diana and Sarah were both young when they married Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, respectively, and both suffered through scandalous divorces in the 1990s when their relationships imploded on the public stage.

Now, with her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding coming up next week, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Duchess of York may find a way to include her old friend in the ceremony through the use of one of Diana’s favorite hymns.

“Sarah may well pay a tribute to Diana. They were famously friendly though they subsequently fell out. A gesture would undoubtedly please William and Harry. She might choose a hymn which Diana was fond of such as ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’ which was sung at Diana’s wedding and funeral.”

“I Vow To Thee My Country” was also sung at Diana’s wedding in 1981, and the princess always proclaimed it had been a favorite of hers since her school days.

The duchess’ choice to include Diana could also be because of her close relationship with her nephews William and Harry. Although she was not on the receiving end of a royal invitation to William’s wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry ensured she was invited to his wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, earlier this year.

“Sarah Ferguson has made a seismic effort to regain some of the royal favor she so catastrophically lost,” Fitzwilliams said. “This wedding is her chance to excel.”

Sarah was firmly shunned by the majority of the royal family after her divorce – largely because she was caught cheating on her husband with oil tycoon John Bryan – and has worked hard to be welcomed back into the fold over the years. With the wedding just days away, she has thrown herself into planning and made sure to stay on her best behavior.