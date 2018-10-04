Meghan Markle Had The Most Adorable Response To A Fan Who Praised The Duchess’ Mother

A fan of the British royal family had an incredible opportunity to greet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the couple paid a visit to their namesake county to explore the city, meet and greet its residents, and visit the Survivors’ Network in Brighton this week.

The fan, named Jennifer according to her Twitter, took to the social media platform to share a clip of her encounter with the royal couple. In the video, Jennifer is seen holding Meghan’s hand amid several other fans who exclaimed how beautiful the duchess is. But Jennifer had a different message for Meghan. She wanted the royal to tell her mother Doria Ragland that she is a big fan, as Marie Claire noted.

“Will you tell your mother I love her,” Jennifer said, to which Meghan sweetly responded, “Oh, I will! We have that in common, don’t we?”

Jennifer paired her tweet that includes the video with the caption, “I regret nothing,” along with the hashtags “QueenDoria,” “MyDuchess,” “OurDuchess,” and “SussexSquad.”

In the clip, Meghan can be seen taking a step closer to Jennifer when she hears her praise her mother.

“Look at her little step toward me when I mention her mum,” Jennifer said on Twitter.

As Marie Claire noted, Meghan and Doria, 62, have remained close during the craziness that has surrounded Meghan’s life since she married the prince in May. While other members of Meghan’s family have stirred controversy during Meghan’s transition from actress to royalty, Doria has remained next to her daughter, acting as a pillar of loyal friendship and support.

Doria recently traveled to England to join her daughter and son-in-law for the official launch of Meghan’s charity cookbook at Kensington Palace, where she told guests how proud she was of her daughter.

During the royal couple’s visit to the Survivors’ Network in Brighton, they also revealed new details about the dog they adopted together in August. As the Inquisitr reported, their black Labrador is actually a female pup but her name remains a mystery. At the event, artist Henry James Garrett presented Meghan with a framed drawing of her other rescue pup, Guy, who is quite the feminist, according to the artist’s rendition.

In the drawing, Guy was doing his putting forth his best effort to dismantle the patriarchy, replying to “Who’s a good boy? Who’s a good boy?” with the answer of, “A boy who makes every effort to dismantle the patriarchy (whilst keeping in mind intersections with other forms of oppression),” as per the Inquisitr report.