Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal New Details About The Couple’s Dog

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they had adopted a black Labrador puppy back in August, plenty of rumors swirled about the latest addition to the royal family. While the tabloids originally revealed that the pup was a male and had the name Oz, Harry and Meghan have finally come forward and set things straight, according to Hello! Magazine.

During the couple’s Wednesday visit to the Survivors’ Network in Brighton, they finally opened up about the new dog when the artist Henry James Garrett presented Markle with a framed drawing of her rescue dog Guy. In the drawing, Guy was doing his best to dismantle the patriarchy, replying to “Who’s a good boy? Who’s a good boy?” with the answer of, “A boy who makes every effort to dismantle the patriarchy (whilst keeping in mind intersections with other forms of oppression).”

With the topic shifted to royal dogs, Meghan began to open up about the newest addition, telling those around her that the pup was a girl and that the media keeps “getting her name wrong.” However, Markle remained tight-lipped about what the new dog’s actual name was.

Meghan wasn’t alone in the dog talk. At one point, Harry could be overheard giving the hilariously informal introduction of, “My name is Harry. I have two dogs with my lovely American wife.”

News broke of the royal couple’s adoption over the summer, with reports from the Daily Mail revealing that the new puppy will be splitting her time between the palace in Kensington and the couple’s Cotswolds country home.

A few weeks after the news broke, Sally Bedell Smith, the royal biographer who wrote The Misunderstood Prince, a biography of Prince Charles, said in an interview with USA Today that Harry and Meghan had indeed adopted a black Labrador, which she said was called Oz.

Markle’s passion for dogs is one of her most well-known personality traits. While living in Toronto, the duchess owned two dogs she rescued, named Bogart and Guy. Upon the revelation of her and Harry’s engagement in November 2017, Markle decided to leave Bogart with some friends back in Canada due to the dog’s old age.

Guy moved with Meghan into Kensington Palace and by all accounts, has made the adjustment just fine. The adorable Beagle was even spotted during the run-up to the royal wedding riding in the back seat of Queen Elizabeth’s car with the queen herself.