Yankees Set Sights On Boston After Defeating A’s In Wild Card Game

The New York Yankees beat the Oakland A’s 7-2 in the A.L. Wild Card game played at Yankee Stadium, earning the right to play the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 ALCS. Luis Severino went four innings, pitching in and out trouble but looking more effective than he has in a while. Yankee bats were strong, and they made the most of what RBI opportunities they had. Defensively there were a couple hiccups, and the bullpen hit a small speed bump, but overall they effectively met the five keys to victory outlined at the Inquisitr.

The big question mark entering the game was Luis Severino. While he looked good, he did have his problems. He no-hit Oakland through four innings, but couldn’t record an out in the fifth and was lifted for Dellin Betances. Even though he struck out seven A’s, he also walked four and a defensive lapse from Miguel Andujar made things far more interesting than they had to be. For the most part, Sevy overpowered the A’s, which was fortunate as he was having problems locating his pitches sporadically, as reported by NJ Advance Media.

Luis Severino said yesterday: "If I can go four good innings and then the bullpen comes, that would be great." He's certainly done that. 81 pitches. How much further will he go? — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 4, 2018

Betances and David Robertson closed out the next three innings, striking out four and surrendering no hits. Zach Britton surrendered a pair of runs in the eighth frame, but Aroldis Chapman closed the game down, surrendering only one hit in an inning worked. For the most part, the bullpen functioned as it should.

Dellin Betances, Disgusting 87mph Knuckle Curve…and celebration. ???? pic.twitter.com/sRoFhYsKUU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 4, 2018

Offensively, the Yankees got on the board quick with a two-run homer from Aaron Judge. While the Yankee bats were silent the next four innings, when they heated up, they piled on five more runs, including Giancarlo Stanton’s first postseason home run. The Yankee lineup collected seven hits and four walks on the night, enough to supply all the runs they would need.

Manager Aaron Boone took few chances defensively, per The New York Times, lifting third baseman Miguel Andujar early in the evening for A. Hechavarria. Neil Walker also came in later to replace Luke Voit at first. Although Andrew McCutchen didn’t need to be replaced defensively, Boone pulled him to get fan-favorite Brett Gardner a chance to tip his cap to the hometown crowd.

Miguel Andujar’s defensive sub makes an unbelievable catch https://t.co/syCfJJpgz9 — Digital Trends (@Social_Media_cy) October 4, 2018

The Yankees now turn their sights to the Boston Red Sox, whom they will play on Friday at Fenway Park. Chris Sale will be taking the hill for Boston, and although Boone hasn’t announced a starter, most of the baseball world believes it will be J.A. Happ, who has the best career numbers against Boston of all Yankee starters.