Ben Affleck And Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Step Out Together For Kids’ School Event

Ben Affleck was spotted hanging out with ex-wife Jennifer Garner as they took their children to a school event on Wednesday, following his completion of a 30-day rehab program.

The actor exercised his daddy duties just a few hours after being seen leaving his Pacific Palisades mansion with his Playboy model girlfriend Shauna Sexton, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Jennifer, 46, kept things simple by wearing a long sleeve black sweater and skinny leg jeans to attend the event, an ensemble she completed with a pair of black sneakers with white soles and big black wayfarer sunglasses. She prepared for the cold by carrying what seemed like a grey coat in her left hand. Jen appeared to be mostly makeup-free and she wore her brunette locks parted in the middle and falling straight down.

Ben also kept things chill in the clothing department, as he sported an olive green shirt, and brown pants, which he topped off with a dark military-style jacket, and a pair of heather grey sneakers. The 46-year-old was assigned to carry the kids’ belongings, as he held a large grey sports bag and a child-sized coat.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor returned to the parking lot after dropping off the equipment wearing a pair of dark shades, while Jennifer walked hand in hand with daughter Seraphina. The 9-year-old girl was dressed in a white polo shirt, khakis, and grey sneakers, and her hair was styled into two adorable pigtails.

Her brother Samuel, age 6, was similarly dressed in a white polo, dark pants, and blue leather sneakers. The family outing seemed to be centered around daughter Violet’s basketball game, as the 12-year-old was seen rocking a purple jersey, athletic shorts, and silver sneakers.

This is one of Ben’s first public appearances after he completed his month-long rehab stint. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Gone Girl actor was taken to a rehabilitation center by his ex-wife on August 22, after allegedly “hitting rock bottom.” This was Ben’s third stint in rehab, having checked himself in once in 2001 and another time last year.

But according to People, the actor-director “is doing much better” now and that he “doesn’t want his kids to have to go through this again.”

“Ben seems to take this rehab visit more seriously. He is doing much better but needs to continue receiving care. As difficult as it was to have his recent trip to rehab all play out so publicly, it now seems the way it happened was for the best,” a source said.