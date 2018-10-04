Tom Cruise ‘Chooses Not To See Daughter Suri’ Because She’s Not A Scientologist, Per ‘Us Weekly’

A new report by Us Weekly alleges that Hollywood icon Tom Cruise can see the daughter he shares with ex Katie Holmes, Suri, up to 10 days a month, but chooses not to.

A source close to the situation claims that that the actor does not spend the allotted time with his daughter because she does not practice Scientology. Cruise is a high-ranking member of the controversial religious organization.

“Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to,” the source candidly revealed to Us Weekly.

The same source noted that Cruise’s custody conditions, per his divorce agreement with ex Holmes, state the time he can spend with his daughter each month.

Cruise allegedly does not adhere to the terms reportedly outlined in the agreement because Suri “is not a Scientologist.”

Cruise, 56, and Holmes, 39, who wed in 2006, split in 2012.

The actor has been a follower of the religion for decades after being introduced to the organization by first wife Mimi Rogers. Following his divorce from Rogers in 1990, he married Nicole Kidman, whom he met on the set of the film Days of Thunder.

During their marriage, Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, son Connor and daughter Isabella. Kidman did not convert to Scientology but the couple’s children were reportedly raised within the religion. When the couple split in 2001, both Connor and Isabella lived with Cruise and continued their practice in the organization, reported The Daily Mail.

Cruise and Holmes met in 2005 and made quite the splash with their over-the-top romance, welcoming Suri in 2006 and marrying shortly thereafter in a stunning wedding in Italy. While it was rumored that the actress did study the religion, she did not convert from her Catholic faith.

The source revealed that the Dawson’s Creek alum “blindsided” Cruise by fleeing with their daughter and filing for divorce after six years of marriage, per the Us report.

Us Weekly spoke to Tony Ortega, the former editor in chief of The Village Voice and an outspoken critic of Scientology, who noted that Holmes refrains from speaking out against the religion because she “probably signed some nondisclosure agreement saying she wouldn’t say anything bad about Scientology” to ensure she had primary custody of their daughter.

A source close to the family also alleged that any friendships Holmes maintained with other Scientologists were likely dissolved in order to cut her ties with the organization.

Us reported that Holmes was likely advised not to keep in touch with former friend and former Scientologist Leah Remini after her divorce from Cruise. Remini challenges the teachings of the religion in her A&E series Scientology And the Aftermath.

“We were all hoping that eventually, Katie would say more and that we’d see them together, but Leah has gone on to become this real lightning rod for exposing Scientology’s abuses, and I think Katie just wants to keep the life she has right now with Suri and not get in a big fight with the church,” Ortega claimed to Us.

Neither Cruise nor Holmes has made any formal comments about the Us Weekly story.