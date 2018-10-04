Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Body In Racy Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sultry photo of herself wearing sexy lingerie in front of a mirror. In the snap, the singer is seated on the floor in front of a mirror rocking a sexy white lace underwear that leaves little to the imagination.

Posing in the room of her Los Angeles hotel, the singer and model shows off her phenomenal figure as she holds her hand under her chin and stares into her reflection in the mirror, embracing her 1950s pin up side. The singer stunned in a triangle lace bra that showcased her ample assets and underwear that highlighted her toned figure. Lipa’s bobbed tresses were carefully styled in sultry curls, while her large brown eyes were accentuated with a dramatic winged eyeliner.

“[O]n film by my [blue heart emoji],” the 23-year-old captioned the photo, referencing her boyfriend Isaac Carew, as noted by the Daily Mail.

The chart-topper’s post racked up more than 2.6 million likes and more than 13,700 comments. Her fans raved about her looks in the comment section, with many commenting in foreign languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and Korean.

“Mirror mirror on the wall who’s the hottest of them all?” one English-speaking Instagram user wrote, pairing the text with the fire emoji.

The “New Rules” hitmaker is in Los Angeles ahead of the American Music Awards next week where the British star is nominated for Best New Artist. She has been recording new music in the Californian city ahead of her appearance, the Daily Mail noted.

Accompanying Lipa in Los Angeles is her boyfriend, the model and celebrity chef Isaac Carew. The lovebirds are known for being inseparable, especially since they reignited their relationship earlier this year. As the Daily Mail pointed out, Lipa and Carew often schedule time for romance, frequently going on vacation together.

In addition to her musical talent, the London-born singer is known for her versatile fashion sense. As Vogue pointed out, Lipa can show up to a performance in Taipei wearing a forward-thinking Marine Serre outfit one week and a classically glamorous gown in Paris the next.

Lipa has also recently been included on BBC Music’s Power List.

“A pop star with a strong work ethic, feminist values and a huge influence with young girls, Dua was the most streamed woman of 2017 according to Spotify and became the first woman to be nominated for five BRIT awards,” the listing reads, as shared by Lipa on her Instagram.