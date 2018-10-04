Tyson Fury And Deontay Wilder Press Conference Nearly Erupts Into Violence As The Two Boxers Up The Ante

''I came to America on my own, I stand my ground against any man born from his mother. Come on, you big dosser.'

Any showdown between heavyweight bruisers such as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is always going to be apocalyptic, but it appears the two man mountains can’t even wait until they get in the ring before they start tearing chunks out of one another.

The Sun reports that the two boxers’ recent press conference in Los Angeles had to be axed because things got out of hand in a big way.

Fury and Wilder were taking part in their final press call before the self-proclaimed Gypsy King goes toe to toe with the Bronze Bomber for the WBC world title at the Staples Center on December 1 when all hell broke loose and the pugilists had to be pulled apart.

Before things turned ugly, the insults were flying back and forth between the two fighters.

Wilder got the ball rolling by accusing Fury of being a bag of nerves.

Not one to take an insult lightly, Fury snarled at Wilder, “Any time of day, seven days a week, twice on Sunday. Bring it on, you big s***house. He needs all his men I don’t need nobody.”

Just to throw in a little extra, the British boxer then added, “‘I came to America on my own, I stand my ground against any man born from his mother. Come on, you big dosser.”

Taking righteous offense and a whole lot of mighty objection and scandalized indication at being labeled a “big dosser,” Wilder hit back with “Everything you say I’m gonna put it against you, trust me.”

To this Fury simply replied, “He’s getting knocked out.”

A statement which you can’t really argue with other than to not get knocked out. Still, before they were dragged screaming back to their respective camps, Wilder had plenty more insults in the tank and he let rip by telling Fury that there would be no mercy when the two lock horns in the ring.

“Trust me, everything you say is gonna build up. You’re so nervous bro. You’re dealing with the killer. You’re dealing with the best man on the planet, you’re dealing with the one who will knock you out on point and I can’t wait. When I look over your body I’m not gonna have no mercy for you.”

The Tyson Fury versus Deontay wilder bout has all the ingredients to be the world’s biggest fight. A true clash of the heavyweights. Both fighters are undefeated and both fighters are determined to remain that way. If it’s going to be anything, it’s going to be epic.