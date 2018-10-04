Audrina Patridge’s Ex Corey Bohan Files Court Order To Keep Their Daughter Off Of ‘The Hills’ Reboot

The BMX biker claims his estranged ex filed exaggerated domestic violence charges so she could manipulate custody of their kid.

Audrina Patridge is one of the pivotal players on The Hills, but her status as a single mom may not be a major storyline on the upcoming reboot of the MTV reality show. While the revival of the hit MTV series will feature several returning cast members who are now parents (in addition to Patridge, fellow Hills stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt and Jason Wahler have kids), Patridge may be forbidden to have her toddler daughter on the show.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Audrina Patridge’s estranged husband, Corey Bohan, is seeking an order restraining either party from allowing their minor child, Kirra, to be filmed or to “appear on any reality television production without the express written consent of the other parent.”

And in case MTV’s cameras have already filmed scenes with 2-year-old Kirra, Bohan added a request for an order that Patridge must “revoke any prior consent she may have provided for the minor child to appear on The Hills reboot.” In the court documents, Bohan cites safety concerns for his refusal to allow his daughter to appear on the reality show.

“I do not believe it is in Kirra’s best interest to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child and could result in potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi. I believe that any consent that Audrina has given to allow Kirra to appear on The Hills reflects poor judgment.”

Bohan added that he never consented to have his daughter filmed and only found out about the possibility through “tabloid articles and word of mouth.”

In the aftermath of Patridge’s divorce filing last year, Bohan also claims he has “depleted his savings” in order to battle his ex for custody of Kirra. Bohan is now asking for an adjusted custody schedule and for the court to order her to pay him $50,000 for attorneys’ fees.

According to People, Bohan alleged that Audrina Patridge made claims of domestic violence against him so she could file “a request for restraining order to manipulate custody” of Kirra.

“Given this new information regarding this reality TV reboot show, I now believe that Audrina filed a restraining order against me making exaggerated claims in order to obtain legal custody to bypass any requirement for me to consent to Kirra’s appearance on The Hills as I have no doubt this reboot has been in the works for some time now.”

Bohan claims that after he learned of The Hills reboot, his attorney sent his ex a letter which stated that he did not agree with Kirra appearing on reality TV and that Patridge’s response was to call him a “hypocrite” for posting pictures of their daughter on social media.

“Unfortunately, Audrina’s response was to call me a hypocrite for posting pictures of Kirra on my private Instagram account and to state that I should be happy that Audrina has an opportunity to provide financially for Kirra. The comparison between a private social media account and a reality television program on MTV is ludicrous.”

In addition to Audrina Patridge, The Hills reboot will star Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Bobby, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, and newcomer Mischa Barton.

The Hills returns to MTV in 2019.