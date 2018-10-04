Rihanna Looks Smoking Hot In Cleavage-Revealing Dress In New Instagram Post

The singer is in Australia celebrating the one-year anniversary of Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna has been living her best life lately, and this time she was spotted showing off some serious skin while out and about in Australia.

The singer posted a series of sexy pictures on Instagram this Thursday, where she’s seen sporting a tiny lavender-colored dressed with metallic details, which she paired with some high-heel sandals, a sparkly clutch, and a super cool pair of shades.

RiRi kept it simple in terms of jewelry, but her makeup game was strong as she donned a beautiful light-purple metallic eyeshadow and a cat eyeliner. She wore her dark locks down as she battled the Australian heat while visiting a Sephora store in Sydney.

Rihanna made the surprise appearance at the Sephora store at Pitt Street Mall, where she mingled with fans and looked happy to pose for photos. She landed in the Australian capital out of the blue on Tuesday as she continues to promote her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty for its one-year anniversary. She made sure to thank all her fans Down Under, as well as Sephora Australia.

“Australia was an absolute dream! It’s been way too long, finally made it back, and the love was real!!! Thank you #AussiNavy. A very special thank you to @sephoraaus for supporting @fentybeauty in such a big way!!!” she captioned one of her pictures on Instagram.

According to Cosmopolitan, the star has been pretty busy the last few days. Not long after arriving in Sydney, she was spotted partying until the early hours at karaoke bar D1 Karaoke, and she reported the whole thing through her Insta stories too. And because a good late-night snack is always worth the calories, RiRi also posted a photo of herself eating a Sydney Opera House-shaped chocolate at 4 am.

Only a few hours after her karaoke night out, the Umbrella singer was having an early meeting at 7 am with her personal assistant, Jennifer Rosales, who could be seen working at a laptop in the clip Rihanna shared.

But the big event came that night, when BadgalRiri stepped out for the Fenty Beauty launch party at the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay, Sydney. She rocked a snake-patterned black and white dress and hat combo with a matching coat.

The Australian city is the latest stop in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty tour, which has already taken the singer to New York, Dubai, and Singapore over the last few weeks.