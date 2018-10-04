Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Insane Abs & Legs In Skintight Shorts On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram late Wednesday to share a sultry photo of herself enjoying a much-deserved glass of wine as she poses in a sunny vineyard.

In the snap, the model and actress is standing in front of one of the rows as the vineyard stretches behind her. The photo doesn’t include a geotag, so the vineyard could be in the United States or in Europe, considering she’s recently returned from there. She is donning a pair of black skintight shorts that showcase her insane legs, a printed crop top, which leaves her incredibly toned tummy exposed, and a cross body bag by French fashion retailer The Kooples. Ratajkowski is wearing her hair to the side, which she is touching seductively in yhe shot. Also seen in the photo on the ground is a pooch.

“Wine and sun,” the 27-year-old captioned the photo.

The snap garnered nearly 802,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments from fans who wrote in a host of languages including English, Italian, Spanish, Greek, Dutch and Russian. Her English-speaking fans mainly complimented her looks, though some others also commented she is looking too thin, saying things like, “eat a burger” and “too skinny.”

Despite the negative comments, Ratajkowski has talked about her diet in the past, contending that she eats healthy without going overboard. According to Women’s Health magazine, the model said she doesn’t consider herself a “a crazy fitness person.”

“I enjoy dessert every so often and eat carbs,” the brunette bombshell said, as per the magazine.

Her daily diet includes having a pastry with black coffee or sometimes granola, yogurt, or toast for breakfast, meat and greens or a salad or sandwich for lunch, and she takes the opportunity to socialize over dinner, often going to restaurants with friends or having takeout. She’ll usually go for Italian or sushi, she said, as per Women’s Health.

“I really like to eat meat,” she has said. “I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will often find eating a plain salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy.”

For snacks, she sips on juice. She said it’s hard not to when you’re living the L.A. lifestyle, she told The New York Times.

“For me, it’s about feeling good about what you eat. I do love turmeric and beet juices. It’s so L.A., you can’t avoid it. But I don’t have a trainer, and I don’t really go to the gym. I go on long walks and hikes with my girlfriends. That’s about it. I’m just not a crazy fitness person. I’m definitely an outlier in the industry.”