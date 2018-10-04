Angela Simmons Flaunts Bikini Body In Pool, As People Complain Her Swimsuit Is Too Big

Angela Simmons’ fans and followers are definitely a vocal bunch. A while back, she posted a photo of herself wearing a metallic thong bikini. It was fairly small, but nothing out of the ordinary when compared to other women on Instagram. It received so much attention, some good, some bad, that Angela decided to delete the photo from her Instagram page. Well now, she’s back with another bikini video, this time of herself lying in a pool wearing a lavender-colored two-piece. And some of her biggest fans are fed up with the loud fans, who are now complaining that her bikini is too big.

One fan summed it up when they said, “when she wear to sexy people complain and complaining about this one d*mn you do d*mn you don’t ugh.” Another sympathized with Angela, saying, “How do you deal with people… anyway enjoy looking and feeling good.” Another person noted, “I dont [sic] like that bikini Angie Simmons bae it’s too big next time you have to wear sexy one.” Plus, it doesn’t help that one user seems to be trolling her comments section with impossibly long comments that make no sense. It sounds like the user is trying to convince her to be with him, but they only have two followers and three private posts.

But people are well aware that Angela deleted the bikini pic before, and since then, she hasn’t posted any other swimsuit photos. Yesterday, Simmons shared a photo of her outfit for the day, promoting Yummy Extensions. Angela sported a white T-shirt, small denim tube dress, and white sneakers with orange accents. The dress was partially unbuttoned on the bottom and top, giving it an edgy look.

And in another post from yesterday, Angela also wore some tight blue leggings with mesh cut-outs on the side, along with a white graphic shirt. She pulled the shirt up part way to show off her toned abs, as she promoted a meal replacement shake.

Also, she shared a video of herself doing some serious workout routines with weights and a large tire. Angela’s fans know that she’s super into working out, and takes it very seriously. She wore the same outfit that she was seen in for the meal replacement promo post, except during the workout, she also wore a cute red headband. Simmons noted that it’s the “Best start to my day thanks @thebestd*mntrainer. [hands up emoji] lol even though I complain sometimes.”