Shauna Sexton Hits Back At Request For Comments With Sarcastic Message: ‘I’m Pregnant With Quadruplets’

If there’s one thing that fans have noticed about Shauna Sexton, is that she’s got a good sense of humor. Maybe that’s what Ben Affleck likes about her so much. At any rate, she shared screenshots via Instagram stories of some messages between herself and the deputy editor of In Touch, Life & Style, and Closer Magazines, and it’s a hilarious exchange. Suzanne Rozdeba reached out to Shauna with a short message, letting her know that she’s open to her comments on their “information” that her “relationship [with Ben] is getting more serious, and that you’re moving in with him.” This is what Shauna said in response.

“Wow! News travels fast around these parts! Am I right Suzanne? I’m only rushing to move in because I’m pregnant with quadruplets. But are considering relocating to Spain upon their arrival.. If Ben doesn’t run for the 2020 presidential campaign.”

Obviously there’s nothing true in this message, but arguably Shauna could be indirectly confirming that she’s moving in with Ben. But that wasn’t all, Sexton continued her rant.

“Screw LA though, we don’t need to stay here. After all ‘ONLY I KNOW HOW TO MAKE HIM HAPPY!!’ Right? By the way the secret to keeping Ben happy is feeding him 3 mayonnaise sandwiches a day! So excited for you to be the god mother!! Take care!”

Who knows where the Playboy model came up with the sandwiches joke. But probably what made Shauna share the screenshots to begin with is that Suzanne wasn’t fazed by the response, and joked along, saying, “But most importantly, Wonder Bread or Rudi’s [winking emoji]” To that, Shauna responded, “Wonder all day.”

It’s hard not to notice though, that Suzanne had to think about how to respond, because it was at least two hours after Shauna sent her long message about quadruplets that the editor responded.

Regardless of what’s really going on between Affleck and Sexton, rumors are certainly heating up and hinting that their relationship is getting more serious. Although the rumors of them moving in together have yet to be published, there’s already been plenty of speculation that Ben is planning on proposing to Shauna after he gets done with rehab. We’ll have to wait and see if any of these rumors are true.

In the meantime, Shauna’s staying busy with some modeling work, along with shooting a promo video for a photographer named Martin “DEPICT” Murillo. She’s previously worked with him for a photoshoot where she posed in a small bikini, and those photos were posted to her Instagram a week ago.