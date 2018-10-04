Bill & Hillary Clinton Go On Date Night To Christina Aguilera Concert

Bill Clinton knows 'What a Girl Wants.'

Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, and his wife Hillary reminded us politicians were just like everyone else after being spotted attending Christina Aguilera’s Liberation Tour concert last night in New York City.

According to Just Jared, Bill and Hillary proudly waved and smiled for the cameras when they arrived at the concert venue before later enjoying Christina perform iconic songs such as “Bionic,” “Genie in a Bottle,” “Dirrty,” and “Woohoo.”

Huma Abedin, who was the vice chair for Clinton’s 2016 campaign against Trump, joined Hillary and Bill to enjoy the concert.

While fans of the Clintons – and paparazzi – went wild after spotting them at the concert, the sighting isn’t too shocking as Christina, Bill, and Hillary have a long history together. The “What a Girl Wants” songstress has performed at several functions and events for the Clintons over the years.

Aguilera even had a hand at helping support Hillary when she was running for POTUS against Donald Trump. As Entertainment News reminds us, the singer hosted a star-studded “She’s With Us” fundraiser at The Greek in L.A back in 2015. The singer performed several of her hit songs for guests attending the A-list event who agreed to pay $10,000 for four fundraiser tickets to help with the campaign.

As Entertainment News reminds us in a separate piece, Hillary and Christina also made headlines after a photo of the duo went viral showcasing what appeared to be Clinton giving a very appreciative gaze to Aguilera’s chest.

Being a few feet from @HillaryClinton as Christina Aguilera performed a set that emphasized empowerment and inclusivity – “Can’t Hold Us Down,” “Fighter,” “Fall In Line,” “Beautiful” – proved to be a pretty moving experience pic.twitter.com/C8GcPZndC4 — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 4, 2018

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Christina revealed that while some questioned whether the photo was photoshopped or authentic it was a real photo of a “real moment” that actually happened. Christina also noted Hillary was “a force in the room” with “star charisma” and the singer couldn’t take her eyes off Clinton either, stating that it was a “mutual” gaze.

Bill & Hillary Clinton attend Christina Aguilera's concert in New York City: https://t.co/O7ESMIMV0z — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 4, 2018

Hillary and Bill weren’t the only recognizable faces to attend the concert last night. According to Billboard, Lil’ Kim made a surprise appearance during the concert too. The singer shocked everyone when she appeared on stage to perform “Lady Marmalade” alongside Christina.

For the Clintons – and everyone else in the audience – this was a real milestone moment as it was the first time in 16 years the duo had gotten together to perform “Lady Marmalade.” Billboard reported there were rumors Lil’ Kim would make an appearance and perform during Christina’s Liberation Tour, but no one knew whether to take it as more than a rumor because it had been nearly two decades since their last performance together.

All in all, the many photos of Hillary and Bill suggest the Clintons had a great time on their date night.