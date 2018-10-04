Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Daughter Seen In Public For The First Time

Cardi B’s efforts to keep her newborn baby with Migos rapper, Offset, far from the public eye went out the window when images that capture a glance of the infant’s face began to circulate throughout social media on Wednesday, October 3.

Cardi reportedly took a flight out of New York City in need of some private mother-daughter time following her arrest earlier this week on a pair of misdemeanor charges that stem from a strip club brawl she was involved in over the summer. It is apparent that the first-time mom would’ve loved nothing more than to find a spot that gave her and little Kulture Kiari Cephus the ability to stay low-key ahead of her follow-up court date on October 29 – but paparazzi had other plans.

According to TMZ, photographers managed to trace the reality television star turned multi-platinum selling recording artist’s whereabouts to Miami, where she was spotted on the balcony of a high-rise building. In Cardi’s company in the pictures was her mother, and in her mother’s arms was Kulture dressed up in a bright-colored tutu.

It appears that less than a half-dozen shots revealed enough to go viral, but enough angles of the impromptu family photo shoot got out to give fans a clear look at Kulture’s face. In the three months that have passed since the child’s July 10 born-day, only twice have fans been teased with a promise to see which of her famed parents she resembles, and on both occasions, all that was provided was an inch or two of skin. The first instance involved TMZ publishing a glimpse at her eyelid and in the second the celebrity news network released a full snap of her lips.

The leaking of Kulture’s photos come just over a year after Cardi and Offset got hitched in a secret September 2017 wedding that the world wouldn’t learn about until TMZ published their birth certificate just weeks before she gave birth. The revelation would prompt Cardi to address why they hid their union from the public, via an open letter she’d publish to Twitter.

Prior to anyone knowing the truth about when they married, it had been assumed by most that their engagement came when Offset got on one knee and presented Cardi with a ring on stage during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last October. Then there was speculation about the Bronx vixen being pregnant in the early months of 2018 – a rumor which she selected to confirm as true when she came out in a wedding dress that showed her baby bump off during a performance she did on Saturday Night Live in April.