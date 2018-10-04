After his probation hearing today, Track Palin learned that he was in violation

Sarah Palin’s son Track will find his freedom limited, but once again he will avoid jail time for now before he faces his latest domestic violence charges. Palin had a hearing today in veteran’s court to see if he would be allowed to stay in the special program which let him seek therapy instead of incarceration.

TMZ says that while Palin will no longer be able to stay in the special veteran’s program, the court decided not to send him to jail. Part of Track Palin’s agreement with the veteran’s court was that if he didn’t finish the year of therapy he’d go to jail. Palin has been tossed from the program but will go to a halfway house instead, at least until he goes to court in his most recent assault case, which the court is now calling a misdemeanor.

Palin entered the program after he broke into his parents’ house and assaulted his father, Todd, who didn’t want him in the house as his son was on drugs.

Judge David Wallace ruled today in an Anchorage District court that Palin must report to the halfway house by the end of the month, and with his pending charges, jail is still a possibility.

Track Palin to spend year in custody after assault arrests https://t.co/Bj2tkAe8NY pic.twitter.com/Jn1NBF5yt9 — CP24 (@CP24) October 4, 2018

The Anchorage Daily News says that his father Todd Palin showed up in court today to plead his son’s case, even though it was an assault on his father that landed him in the program to get therapy instead of incarceration.

But Judge Wallace said no, and told the court that this is the second time that Track Palin dropped out of the diversion program (he was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, who is the same victim in the current case), and it’s time that he faced consequences. But he told Palin to keep trying to improve.

“Don’t give up on yourself,” Wallace said. “I’m sure your dad and your mom haven’t given up on you, either.”

Anchorage District Attorney Rick Allen wanted to send Palin right to jail immediately, but the judge instructed the defendant to report to a halfway house by October 31.

But the Anchorage Daily News says that they doubt that Palin will serve a year in jail at any point.

“Palin likely won’t end up spending a full year in prison: Some of his time spent in inpatient treatment or on electronic monitoring could be counted as jail time.”

Jordan Loewe, Palin’s ex, now has a restraining order against the politician’s son.