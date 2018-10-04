‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis And Billy Implode!

The latest The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things don’t go so well for Phyllis and Billy after Sharon’s big reveal at the altar with Nick. Their engagement will be short-lived.

The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that Sharon (Sharon Case) finally shows up at the wedding, but things don’t go so smoothly when it’s her turn to say her vows. She starts out fine, but in the end, she goes off script, rips up her pre-written words, and eventually reveals to everyone that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) slept with each other a few weeks back.

Not surprisingly, that news doesn’t sit well with Billy (Jason Thompson) who got engaged to Phyllis moments before the secret details became public.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, he’s not really willing to forgive and forget that quickly. Tognoni revealed her favorite part of the “Philly” breakup scenes.

She said, “That I get to be really mean and ugly and Jason still talks to me! Although Billy might not, though, since he is not too happy with Phyllis right now. Their breakup is still fresh, and it was very ugly.”

Of course, fans of the pairing won’t love the news that they’ve broken up after all this time, but they’ll still be involved with each other on the show in a different capacity.

“While Billy and Phyllis may have broken up, the drama between the two of them is just beginning. Billy and Phyllis, as well as Gina and Jason, will be in each other orbits, just under different circumstances.”

While Phyllis and Nick both appear to be officially free in the coming days and weeks, fans shouldn’t expect that they naturally fall back together despite the chemistry and attraction that still flares between them at times.

“Phyllis and Nick share a lot of history and a lot of chemistry,” according to Tognoni. “It’s this chemistry that led to their night together. However, right now Phyllis is owning her mistake but will not give up on gaining Billy’s forgiveness. Also, Nick is a little busy right now doing his own damage control with Sharon.”

Although both couples were technically on a break during the brief dalliance between Nick and Phyllis, their significant others are not ready to brush their night of passion under the rug and move forward. Yes, it’s true that Sharon had taken off her engagement ring, and Billy had attempted to move out, but both couples got back together the next day. Right now, they’re all paying the consequences for an ill-considered choice by the exes.