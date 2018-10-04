Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Is Going To Miami To Host Football Tailgate Party

For Camille Kostek’s fans, not a single day goes by without seeing her new drop-dead-gorgeous photographs. And the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model keeps everyone interested and engaged through new social media posts almost on a daily basis.

From her gorgeous swimsuit photographs to random selfies (which are always beautiful), her super-active social media presence keeps bringing more and more fans to like and share her posts.

The 26-year-old model, who is dating the New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, recently posted a photo of her on Instagram, where she not only flaunts her awesome smile as well as her killer curves but also made an announcement.

The former Patriots cheerleader said that she is going to be visiting Miami this weekend, but unlike the last time when she went to the beach town to work for a Sports Illustrated fashion show, she is going there to celebrate football.

The model announced that she will be hosting the biggest football tailgate party for the upcoming game between the Miami Hurricanes of UMiami and the Florida State Seminoles of FSU.

She invited her fans to join her at the game and also offered them to avail a discount on the tickets.

Her post sent a big wave of excitement among her fans who have always dreamed of seeing her in person. Upon reading the post, one fan couldn’t contain her excitement and wrote on the post,

“I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE EXCITED I CANT WAIT TO MEET YOU!!!”

Although the model is becoming more and more famous predominately because of her relationship with Gronkowski and her association with Sports Illustrated, she seems to get easily overwhelmed with all the attention that she’s getting.

In a recent Instagram post, she revealed that she completely freaked out when she saw herself on a billboard in Times Square.

Per a report by the Inquisitr, seeing herself on one of the billboards was “a lifelong dream that she has had since she was a little girl.” And as soon as the dream came true, she couldn’t hold her excitement back and instantly decided to share it with her fans. She wrote the following caption on her post.

“SO THIS HAPPENED AND IM NOT OKAY. IM ACTUALLY GREAT BUT IM JUST FREAKING OUT OF EXCITEMENT. OKKKRRRR @dunejewelry with the MF TIMES SQUARE BILLBOARD. I’m trying to be professional but I just can’t right now!!!! the little girl in me remembers walking in Times Square for the first time and looking up at all the flashing lights and models on the big screens and wondering how they got up there. HERE WE ARE little Camille.”

This shows that even though the gorgeous model is quickly rising in popularity, she is still a down-to-earth girl who is not afraid to share her true feelings with the world.