Ayesha Curry Shares Another Precious Photo Snuggling Baby Canon: ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough Of You’

One precious moment after another, Ayesha Curry keeps sharing glimpses into her life with her youngest child, Canon. Wednesday evening, the 29-year-old Canadian-American chef snuggled up with her 2-month-old baby boy on the couch in a photo that makes her look like a regular everyday mom. In the photo, the TV personality reclines on her back on a brown suede couch while baby Canon seems to be dozing off with his tummy to her chest. The mom of three looks down at her baby with motherly confidence as she gently pats his back.

Curry sports torn, faded blue jeans and an off-the-shoulder beige sweater. While her hair is tied back and makeup looks minimal, Ayesha still took the time to put on some gold hoop earrings. Hopefully, the baby doesn’t try to yank on them!

Curry captioned the photo, “I just can’t get enough of you,” and fans just couldn’t get enough of the mother-son duo’s precious moment.

“I feel the same way! Enjoying maternity leave. She was born a month early too and just turned 2 months today,” said one fan.

“A REAL MOM!!!!” exclaimed another.

“He seems so relaxed being with his Mama.”

Even though Canon was born a little over two months ago, it seems that Ayesha Curry can’t wait to get back to work. The actress is best known for her TV show Ayesha’s Homemade, which documents her personal and professional life as a chef. But for now, she’s apparently getting back to work by redesigning the menu for her International Smoke restaurant, where she collaborates with fellow celebrity chef Michael Mina.

Curry posted a few pictures on her Instagram account this week advertising the VIP unveiling of a newly designed menu at International Smoke in Houston, Texas. The restaurant originally opened in the Bay area and serves a variety of grilled and smoked foods inspired from cultures around the world.

“I’m so excited to show you what our fabulous Houston native @chef_ej_miller and team have been cooking up…So excited to get back in the kitchen and hang with my INT.SMOKE HOUSTON fam!” one of Curry’s posts said.

She also stated that proceeds from the event would go to Texas Children’s Hospital.

When she isn’t working, Curry spends time with her three children and husband, as is evident by her constant stream of Instagram snuggly family photos. Canon’s older sisters are Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3. Curry is married to NBA player Stephen Curry, whom she met in church when the two were only in high school.