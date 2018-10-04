Gigi Hadid Rocks A Killer Pink Jumpsuit, All Smiles After One Of Her Most Successful Fashion Months Ever

Looks like the model has a signature color.

Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognizable names in fashion these days. The supermodel first became famous years ago for her girl-next-door beauty and athletic body. Now, she’s one of the top supermodels in the entire world. Gigi just finished up walking in shows all over the globe for Fashion Month and it looks like she’s finishing up with a special shout-out post on Instagram.

Gigi took to Instagram Wednesday night to share a photo with her 43.6 million followers. A windswept beauty, the model sports one of her signature smirks before she gets into a black car. She looks absolutely stunning in an all-pink jumpsuit. Her blonde hair is perfectly accentuated by the wind. Her eyes are bright and luminous as she thinks back on her successful month.

She used the caption to thank everyone who helped make her month so “special.” According to the model, there are too many names to tag, but she’s extremely grateful for all the support she’s received.

Gigi’s all-pink outfit harkens back to last year, when the model sported an all-pink leather get-up that was one of her best fashion moments to date. In fact, the star even posted a throwback today that involved the pink ensemble (just hours before her most recent post).

Clearly, the model looks stunning in the shimmery rose color. Her golden complexion is perfectly complemented by her blonde tendrils and dewy makeup.

Gigi is right — she did have a special Fashion Month. One of the most talked about moments involved a bridal gown worn by Gigi that was carried by butterfly puppets, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The dress was worn during the Moschino runway in Milan and fans were absolutely blown away by the model’s ethereal look. Jeremy Scott was to thank for that brilliant fashion moment, as he was the creative director in charge.

Gigi was kept company by her sister, Bella Hadid, who is also one of the top modeling names in the world. The sisters were often booked for the same shows. In fact, Bella sported a Parisian look in the same runway that Gigi stunned as the butterfly bridal beauty. The two girls were also often joined by Kendall Jenner and the trio traveled to Paris together following Milan.

It’s known that the models are all best friends, but possible dating rumors between Kendall and Anwar Hadid (Gigi and Bella’s brother) make the whole dynamic that much more interesting.