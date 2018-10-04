WWE News: Former WWE Champion Says Paige Should Have Been Fired After Last Year’s Leaked Videos

While it’s been over two decades since he regularly competed for the company, wrestling legend Sid Vicious still doesn’t hesitate to share his views about the current goings-on in WWE. In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion commented that SmackDown Live general manager Paige should have been fired by the company last year after her private, sexually explicit photos and videos leaked out to the public.

Speaking to Hannibal TV, the 57-year-old Sid was asked some questions about current WWE events, including Paige’s transition from in-ring competition to a role as an on-screen authority figure after she was forced to retire due to injuries at the young age of 25. As quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Vicious, who also competed under the ring names Sycho Sid and Sid Justice during his time in WWE, suggested that Paige wasn’t fired after the photo and video leaks only because WWE’s business was struggling at the time.

“I think it’s the stupidest thing, but again … it goes to how the business is. When the business is down like it is, they’ll ok things like that,” Sid Vicious remarked.

“After that, I wouldn’t have her on my show … I would’ve fired her immediately.”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Vicious also insinuated that Paige leaked the sensitive images and videos herself, despite previous reports stating that her phone and computer were legitimately hacked. Furthermore, he reportedly added that the 26-year-old SmackDown Live GM should have been “held to the same standard” as Charlie Rose, who was fired by CBS and PBS in 2017 following allegations that he had sexually harassed several women.

“Let them do dark matches or something, but don’t make them the GM of your show.”

(VIDEO) Sid Vicious Complains About Paige Being GM, Says She Should’ve Been Fired Over XXX Leaks: https://t.co/jLFZagHCBA pic.twitter.com/QJzhjX1OlD — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) October 3, 2018

While Paige is presently thriving in her new role as SmackDown Live general manager, the English wrestler went through a number of personal challenges in 2016 and 2017, which she discussed last month in an interview with the Mirror. Aside from the leaked photos and videos, these challenges included neck surgery that took her out of action for over a year, two Wellness Policy suspensions, and a turbulent relationship with former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio.

After recovering from her surgery, Paige had a brief in-ring comeback late last year, where she formed the Absolution stable with WWE main roster newcomers Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. She announced her retirement in April, months after she suffered a serious injury setback in a tag team match that pitted Absolution against Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James.