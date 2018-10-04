Kaley Cuoco Is The New Harley Quinn In DC’s Animated Universe

Kaley Cuoco is the new Harley Quinn. E! Online reports that the Big Bang Theory star is set to executive produce and star in a new animated series centered around the iconic cartoon/comic-book character. The announcement about Cuoco’s new role was made at Comic-Con in New York.

Harley Quinn will be available for streaming on DC Universe, a new online platform which allows fans to watch and read exclusive content. According to their website, Harley Quinn will premiere in 2019 along with Young Justice, Doom Patrol, Star Girl, Outsiders, and Swamp Thing.

Cuoco shared a promo photo for the new series on Instagram. There’s also a first-look video teaser in which we see her voicing the new animated Harley Quinn. In the clip, Quinn and Poison Ivy are sharing a cell at Arkham Asylum and poking fun at DC’s reputation for creating “dark” movies and TV shows.

“That’s an excellent way to make television and film,” she quips. “But everyone on my show is gonna have fun or I will bash their f***ing brains in”

Even The Dark Knight himself drops in to remind Harley that there’s no such thing as fun at Arkham Asylum.

“Yeah, guy’s a real buzz kill,” she says of Batman.

It looks like Harley Quinn is Kaley Cuoco’s next big career move now that The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end. The popular sitcom will end its run this season after 12 seasons on the air.

Cuoco expressed heartfelt sadness at the news in a post on Instagram.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life-changing, as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two,” she wrote. “Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet.”

She went on to thank the show’s creators Chuck Lorre as well as the rest of the cast and crew.

“We are going out with a bang,” she added.

On Harley Quinn, Cuoco will be joined by actors with great TV credentials. E! reports that the cast includes Black-ish‘s Wanda Sykes, Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove, Veep‘s Tony Hale, Community‘s Jim Rash, and Chris Meloni of Law And Order: SVU fame.

Dean Lorey, Patrick Schumacker, and Justin Halpern will also have executive producer credits on the animated series.

“We have been working on this adult series for a while and can’t wait for you to see it next year,” the actress said in another post on Instagram. “It’s edgy, crazy, and seriously funny! Harley’s back! Thanks, puddin!”